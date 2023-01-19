Ride1Up rides a moto vibe for Revv 1 Class 2 ebike

Many ebikes on the road today are built to look and ride just like their traditional counterparts. But there are makers like Super73, Juiced and Vintage that aim for a retro-cool moto vibe. Until now, San Diego's Ride1Up has had both feet firmly planted in the former camp, but that's changed with the Revv 1.

So far the Ride1Up ebike range has been made up of commuters, cruisers and road warriors. The Revv 1 marks quite a departure from this well-traveled route and into the wilder and arguably cooler – but more niche – world of moto-inspired rides.

The Revv 1 ebike features a 750-W Bafang geared hub motor to the rear for 90 Nm (66 lb.ft) of torque and 20 mph (32 km/h) of twist throttle or pedal-assist via cadence sensing. In front of the rider sits a 52-V/20-Ah "fuel tank" battery made up of Samsung 21700 cells for between 30 and 60 miles (up to 96.5 km) of per-charge riding.

For those who need more power when venturing off-road, Ride1Up has included the ability to unlock the motor for speeds of 28 mph (45 km/h).

Looks like the Revv 1 Class 2 ebike can carry a second battery Ride1Up

The alloy frame promotes an upright riding stance and can accommodate riders between 5.15 to 6.33 ft (1.57 - 1.93 m) in height – the seat height is 32.5 in (82.55 cm). All in, the ebike tips the scales at a quite hefty 93 lb (42 kg), and is rated to carry up to 400 lb (181 kg).

The full squish model sports an air suspension fork with 120 mm of travel plus a mountain bike air shock at the rear, 20-inch wheels wearing all-terrain CST eMoped tires, and benefits from four-piston hydraulic braking front and back, with motor cut-off.

An off-road mode unlocks the Revv 1 Class 2 ebike's motor for 28+ mph top speeds Ride1Up

There's a 3.5-inch center-mounted LCD display for at-a-glance ebike status checks, a cafe-like saddle that could possibly squeeze on two, a motorcycle-style 120-lux headlight with high and low beam, and brake tail-light plus turn indicators. Full alloy fenders will help keep water and debris in check, and a side kickstand is ready for parking up. Optional add-ons include a storage cage, foot pegs, rear passenger handle, and a rear rack.

The full-suspension Revv 1 is available now for a suggested retail price of US$2,395. The video below has more.

There's also a $1,895 hard-tail version available that shares much of the same specs, but comes with a 780-Wh battery, a different controller, its suspension fork offers 100 mm of travel rather than 120, and it rolls on Kenda Krusade tires.

Introducing the Revv 1 from Ride1Up

Product page: Revv 1