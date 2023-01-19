© 2023 New Atlas
Bicycles

Ride1Up rides a moto vibe for Revv 1 Class 2 ebike

By Paul Ridden
January 19, 2023
Ride1Up rides a moto vibe for Revv 1 Class 2 ebike
The Revv 1 Class 2 ebike is available in full-suspension and hardtail versions
The Revv 1 Class 2 ebike is available in full-suspension and hardtail versions
View 5 Images
The Revv 1 Class 2 ebike is available in full-suspension and hardtail versions
1/5
The Revv 1 Class 2 ebike is available in full-suspension and hardtail versions
The Revv 1 Class 2 ebike features a 750-W geared hub motor, and either a 1,040-Wh or 780-Wh battery
2/5
The Revv 1 Class 2 ebike features a 750-W geared hub motor, and either a 1,040-Wh or 780-Wh battery
An off-road mode unlocks the Revv 1 Class 2 ebike's motor for 28+ mph top speeds
3/5
An off-road mode unlocks the Revv 1 Class 2 ebike's motor for 28+ mph top speeds
Looks like the Revv 1 Class 2 ebike can carry a second battery
4/5
Looks like the Revv 1 Class 2 ebike can carry a second battery
A moto-style high/low-beam headlight and brake tail-light allow for after-dark shenanigans
5/5
A moto-style high/low-beam headlight and brake tail-light allow for after-dark shenanigans
View gallery - 5 images

Many ebikes on the road today are built to look and ride just like their traditional counterparts. But there are makers like Super73, Juiced and Vintage that aim for a retro-cool moto vibe. Until now, San Diego's Ride1Up has had both feet firmly planted in the former camp, but that's changed with the Revv 1.

So far the Ride1Up ebike range has been made up of commuters, cruisers and road warriors. The Revv 1 marks quite a departure from this well-traveled route and into the wilder and arguably cooler – but more niche – world of moto-inspired rides.

The Revv 1 ebike features a 750-W Bafang geared hub motor to the rear for 90 Nm (66 lb.ft) of torque and 20 mph (32 km/h) of twist throttle or pedal-assist via cadence sensing. In front of the rider sits a 52-V/20-Ah "fuel tank" battery made up of Samsung 21700 cells for between 30 and 60 miles (up to 96.5 km) of per-charge riding.

For those who need more power when venturing off-road, Ride1Up has included the ability to unlock the motor for speeds of 28 mph (45 km/h).

Looks like the Revv 1 Class 2 ebike can carry a second battery
Looks like the Revv 1 Class 2 ebike can carry a second battery

The alloy frame promotes an upright riding stance and can accommodate riders between 5.15 to 6.33 ft (1.57 - 1.93 m) in height – the seat height is 32.5 in (82.55 cm). All in, the ebike tips the scales at a quite hefty 93 lb (42 kg), and is rated to carry up to 400 lb (181 kg).

The full squish model sports an air suspension fork with 120 mm of travel plus a mountain bike air shock at the rear, 20-inch wheels wearing all-terrain CST eMoped tires, and benefits from four-piston hydraulic braking front and back, with motor cut-off.

An off-road mode unlocks the Revv 1 Class 2 ebike's motor for 28+ mph top speeds
An off-road mode unlocks the Revv 1 Class 2 ebike's motor for 28+ mph top speeds

There's a 3.5-inch center-mounted LCD display for at-a-glance ebike status checks, a cafe-like saddle that could possibly squeeze on two, a motorcycle-style 120-lux headlight with high and low beam, and brake tail-light plus turn indicators. Full alloy fenders will help keep water and debris in check, and a side kickstand is ready for parking up. Optional add-ons include a storage cage, foot pegs, rear passenger handle, and a rear rack.

The full-suspension Revv 1 is available now for a suggested retail price of US$2,395. The video below has more.

There's also a $1,895 hard-tail version available that shares much of the same specs, but comes with a 780-Wh battery, a different controller, its suspension fork offers 100 mm of travel rather than 120, and it rolls on Kenda Krusade tires.

Introducing the Revv 1 from Ride1Up

Product page: Revv 1

View gallery - 5 images

Tags

BicyclesebikesPedal-assisted
No comments
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!