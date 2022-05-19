© 2022 New Atlas
Vintage Electric introduces 72-volt Performance Line ebikes

By Paul Ridden
May 19, 2022
"Riders will find the Vintage Roadster, Scrambler, and Shelby to be a trio of comfortable high-performance bikes which are durable, dependable, and most importantly, an absolute blast to ride," said Vintage Electric founder, Andrew Davidge
The 72-volt Scrambler can be optioned with a powerful Race Mode for top speeds of up to 40 mph
The 72-volt Scrambler model offers five levels of torque-sensing pedal-assist plus thumb throttle
The Shelby model was introduced in 2019, with looks inspired by Carroll Shelby's personal Cobra 289 Slab Side, and has now been updated for the 2022 72-volt Performance Line
The retro-stylish 72-volt Shelby ebike is the most expensive model in the 72-volt Performance Line, at $7,249
The original Roadster ebike launched in 2019, and has been treated to a battery upgrade for the 2022 72-volt Performance Line
The Roadster has a top speed of 20 mph in Street mode, but can be optioned with a Race Mode for up to 40 mph
The Roadster has a top speed of 20 mph in Street mode, but can be optioned with a Race Mode for up to 40 mph
California's Vintage Electric has spent the last few years merging the past with the present for a succession of funky ebikes that drip retro motorcycle charm. Now the company has really dialed up the power for the 2022 72-volt Performance Line.

Vintage Electric has selected three of its existing models for the Performance Line upgrade, all combining "best-in-class EV power with the timeless design of motordrome board track racers from the golden age of racing."

The ebikes chosen for the 72-volt treatment are the Scrambler S from 2018, the Roadster that first rolled out in 2019 and the special-edition Shelby model, also from 2019. Each features a hydroformed aluminum frame, adjustable inverted suspension to the front, moto-inspired LED lighting front and back, 26-inch wheels wrapped in Schwalbe Fat Frank tires, Promax Lucid hydraulic disc brakes, plus regenerative braking to eke even more from the batteries during slow-downs.

The 72-volt Scrambler model offers five levels of torque-sensing pedal-assist plus thumb throttle

As the full Performance Line name suggests, the centerpiece of the upgraded ebikes is "the very best battery that Vintage could engineer in terms of power, acceleration, longevity and rechargeability" – the industry leading 72-volt 1,123-Wh battery pack housed in the V-twin-like housing mounted between the seat and down tubes.

The Roadster has a top speed of 20 mph in Street mode, but can be optioned with a Race Mode for up to 40 mph

When combined with the 750-W rear-hub motor, this is reported to offer riders some three times the torque of previous iterations, and buyers can option in a high-performance Race Mode to take off-roading to powerful new heights.

The Shelby model was introduced in 2019, with looks inspired by Carroll Shelby's personal Cobra 289 Slab Side, and has now been updated for the 2022 72-volt Performance Line

In addition to pedal-assist with torque sensing for more responsive riding, all of the 2022 Performance Line ebikes come with a thumb throttle for up to 20 mph (32 km/h) for street riding or 40 mph (64 km/h) via the Race Mode option on private roads. Per-charge range is reckoned to be somewhere between 40 and 75 miles (up to 120 km) on the open road.

The 72-volt Roadster and Scrambler ebikes each carry a boutique price tag of US$6,995, while the 72-volt Shelby edition is the clear pack leader at $7,249. All models are available now.

Source: Vintage Electric

