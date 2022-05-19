Vintage Electric introduces 72-volt Performance Line ebikes

California's Vintage Electric has spent the last few years merging the past with the present for a succession of funky ebikes that drip retro motorcycle charm. Now the company has really dialed up the power for the 2022 72-volt Performance Line.

Vintage Electric has selected three of its existing models for the Performance Line upgrade, all combining "best-in-class EV power with the timeless design of motordrome board track racers from the golden age of racing."

The ebikes chosen for the 72-volt treatment are the Scrambler S from 2018, the Roadster that first rolled out in 2019 and the special-edition Shelby model, also from 2019. Each features a hydroformed aluminum frame, adjustable inverted suspension to the front, moto-inspired LED lighting front and back, 26-inch wheels wrapped in Schwalbe Fat Frank tires, Promax Lucid hydraulic disc brakes, plus regenerative braking to eke even more from the batteries during slow-downs.

As the full Performance Line name suggests, the centerpiece of the upgraded ebikes is "the very best battery that Vintage could engineer in terms of power, acceleration, longevity and rechargeability" – the industry leading 72-volt 1,123-Wh battery pack housed in the V-twin-like housing mounted between the seat and down tubes.

When combined with the 750-W rear-hub motor, this is reported to offer riders some three times the torque of previous iterations, and buyers can option in a high-performance Race Mode to take off-roading to powerful new heights.

In addition to pedal-assist with torque sensing for more responsive riding, all of the 2022 Performance Line ebikes come with a thumb throttle for up to 20 mph (32 km/h) for street riding or 40 mph (64 km/h) via the Race Mode option on private roads. Per-charge range is reckoned to be somewhere between 40 and 75 miles (up to 120 km) on the open road.

The 72-volt Roadster and Scrambler ebikes each carry a boutique price tag of US$6,995, while the 72-volt Shelby edition is the clear pack leader at $7,249. All models are available now.

Source: Vintage Electric