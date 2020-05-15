After over 3 years of R&D, Riide rolls out second generation ebike

The first generation Riide ebike launched on Kickstarter in early 2014, was successfully funded and started shipping a year later. Now the Washington, DC company has announced the much-improved Riide 2.

For the new ebike, Riide has sacrificed the top tube on the original model for a step-through frame. Though the target weight for version one was 35 lb, the production version came in a little heavier, and its replacement is heavier still at 51.9 lb (23.5 kg). It also gets a top speed bump from 20 mph to 28 mph (45 km/h) thanks to a 500-W (750-W peak) rear hub motor, torque goes up from 25 Nm to 60 Nm, and there's a significant increase in range – from 25 miles to up to 80 miles (128 km) per charge.

The 840-Wh battery on the new model can be removed from the frame for charging indoors, and it will take around 3.75 hours to juice it up with the 48-V, 4.5-A charger.

The Riide 2 has a top speed of 28 mph, up to 80 miles of per charge range, included GPS tracking and 4G-LTE, and concrete and asphalt are your color choices Riide

The new frame will fit riders between 5 and 6.25 ft (1.52-1.9 m), the cabling runs through internally for a cleaner look, and it has integrated lights – 600 lumens to the front and 100 at the back. And the chain of old has gone and been replaced by a Gates carbon belt drive, so your work suit won't get oiled up on the way to the office.

The new Riide, well, rides on 27.5-inch wheels wrapped in Schwalbe Big Ben tires, and stopping power comes from hydraulic disc brakes with 180-mm rotors and levers rocking electric cut-off for extra safety. It also comes with 4G LTE connectivity cooked in, together with Bluetooth LE, GPS and a 9-axis accelerometer. This means that the location of the ebike can be tracked through a smartphone app, and it can be remotely locked and disabled.

Riide has two pricing options available, there's no Kickstarter this time around. You can buy the second gen ebike outright for US$2,799, or you can sign up to pay $99 per month and then the ride is all yours after 30 months. Neat.

Source: Riide