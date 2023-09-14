© 2023 New Atlas
Rocky Mountain prepares for snow days with Blizzard Powerplay eMTB

By Paul Ridden
September 14, 2023
Rocky Mountain prepares for snow days with Blizzard Powerplay eMTB
The Blizzard Powerplay features a trail-ready alloy frame and carbon fork with a total of 15 mounting points
The Dyname 4.0 mid-drive motor is rated for 250 watts of nominal output, and 700 W at peak power
The Jumbotron display is integrated into the top tube and show key ebike data such as speed, battery life and assistance level
The Blizzard Powerplay cuts through snow-filled trails courtesy of 4.5-inch-wide fat tires with studs included
With winter just around the corner for folks in northern climes, Canada's Rocky Mountain has launched a fat-tire mountain bike called the Blizzard Powerplay that gives snow-loving trail riders some welcome motor assist.

Essentially a motorized version of the company's Blizzard hard-tail fat bike, the Powerplay comes in two model variants, each rocking an alloy frame with trail-ready geometry and a rigid carbon fork. And there are a total of 15 mounting points around the bike for attaching the kind of optional accessories needed for snow-spraying adventures in the chilly wilds.

The eMTB features Rocky Mountain's all-new Dyname 4.0 mid-drive motor that peaks at 700 watts, offers 108 Nm (79.6 lb.ft) of torque and up to 350% of boost at the pedal. This is married to a 720-Wh removable Li-ion battery as standard, with the option of a 314-Wh range extender also available. Per-charge range estimates have not been revealed.

The Blizzard Powerplay cuts through snow-filled trails courtesy of 4.5-inch-wide fat tires with studs included

The company promises traction aplenty from the 27.5-inch WTB tubeless-ready rims wrapped in 4.5-inch VeeTire Snow Avalanche fat tires – with studs included but not installed.

The differences between models start with the A50's stopping power, which is provided by four-piston Sram G2 hydraulic brakes, while the A30 flavor gets dual-piston Sram Level varieties. The A50 sports a 10-speed Sram gearset while the A30 rides with a MicroShift setup.

Pricing for the A50 flavor is reported to be US$6,259, with the A30 configuration trailing behind at $5,249. Both models are currently shown as coming soon.

Product pages: Blizzard Powerplay A50 Sram, A30 MicroShift

