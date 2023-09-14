Rocky Mountain prepares for snow days with Blizzard Powerplay eMTB

With winter just around the corner for folks in northern climes, Canada's Rocky Mountain has launched a fat-tire mountain bike called the Blizzard Powerplay that gives snow-loving trail riders some welcome motor assist.

Essentially a motorized version of the company's Blizzard hard-tail fat bike, the Powerplay comes in two model variants, each rocking an alloy frame with trail-ready geometry and a rigid carbon fork. And there are a total of 15 mounting points around the bike for attaching the kind of optional accessories needed for snow-spraying adventures in the chilly wilds.

The eMTB features Rocky Mountain's all-new Dyname 4.0 mid-drive motor that peaks at 700 watts, offers 108 Nm (79.6 lb.ft) of torque and up to 350% of boost at the pedal. This is married to a 720-Wh removable Li-ion battery as standard, with the option of a 314-Wh range extender also available. Per-charge range estimates have not been revealed.

The Blizzard Powerplay cuts through snow-filled trails courtesy of 4.5-inch-wide fat tires with studs included Rocky Mountain Bicycles

The company promises traction aplenty from the 27.5-inch WTB tubeless-ready rims wrapped in 4.5-inch VeeTire Snow Avalanche fat tires – with studs included but not installed.

The differences between models start with the A50's stopping power, which is provided by four-piston Sram G2 hydraulic brakes, while the A30 flavor gets dual-piston Sram Level varieties. The A50 sports a 10-speed Sram gearset while the A30 rides with a MicroShift setup.

Pricing for the A50 flavor is reported to be US$6,259, with the A30 configuration trailing behind at $5,249. Both models are currently shown as coming soon.

