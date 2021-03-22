Ryuger goes to production with its outrageous Eidolon carbon ebike

Western Australian company Ryuger Bikes has announced one of the most eye-popping ebike designs of the year in the 2021 Eidolon BR-RTS. Named for an idealized form, or a specter, the Eidolon is a super-aerodynamic carbon monocoque ebike that looks like a street racer but is actually a full-suspension commuter with some light off-road ambitions.

Just look at the thing. The Eidolon features carbon fiber from stem to stern, including an obscene aerodynamic blade fork, full carbon drop handlebar, carbon swingarm and a droolworthy set of carbon rims. There's a little 3-liter waterproof "tank" compartment behind the headstem to carry your phone and keys in, too.

The motor is by Shimano – it's the Steps e8000 system, which is limited to 250-W and 25 km/h (15.5 mi) as mandated by draconian Australian and European ebike regulations. It's a lightweight and reasonably punchy unit offering a peak torque of 70 Nm with cadence sensing and three levels of pedal assist. Presumably the battery's in the downtube, it's rated for a middle-of-the-road 504 Wh.

Twin front discs and full carbon rims Ryuger Bikes

The Ryuger team is not messing about with braking; this thing will get a twin-disc hydraulic setup at the front. This was originally going to be an off-the-shelf setup, but COVID supply chain issues have pushed Ryuger to develop its own system.

The Eidolon's sleek frame is built using a "revolutionary" manufacturing process that eliminates bladder bags and pre-formers from the carbon fiber production process, and Ryuger says this results in a shape that uses less carbon, while still increasing strength. Jolly good, then.

Incidentally, it's set up to take either a set of 29-inch street rims, or a set of 26" 630 fat rims "for snow or sand," and while it doesn't exactly look like it's built for off-roading, there are Cane Creek DB Coil shocks at either end, sprung for the bike's weight, offering a fully-adjustable suspension setup for both wheels. And speaking of weight, all that carbon does pay dividends at the scales. The entire bike weighs in at just 19 kg (42 lb) – not bad for a fully loaded ebike.

"Acid Avocado" production paint job Ryuger

Ryuger says the Eidolon is in production now, with "acid avocado" and "space racing" color schemes available. We don't have any information on price, but you can make some assumptions about how many arms, legs and kidneys you might have to hock given all that lovely carbon work.

Source: Ryuger Bikes via EVNerds