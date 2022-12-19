© 2022 New Atlas
Bicycles

S-Trax conversion kit could make yo' bike into a snowbike

By Ben Coxworth
December 19, 2022
S-Trax conversion kit could make yo' bike into a snowbike
The S-Trax Snowbike Conversion Kit sells for €2,499.99 (about US$2,652)
The S-Trax Snowbike Conversion Kit sells for €2,499.99 (about US$2,652)
View 6 Images
If S-Trax users want an electrically assisted ride, they'll need an electric mountain bike with a mid-mount motor
1/6
If S-Trax users want an electrically assisted ride, they'll need an electric mountain bike with a mid-mount motor
The S-Trax Crawler in action
2/6
The S-Trax Crawler in action
The S-Trax Snowbike Conversion Kit sells for €2,499.99 (about US$2,652)
3/6
The S-Trax Snowbike Conversion Kit sells for €2,499.99 (about US$2,652)
The S-Trax kit is not recommended for use with carbon frames
4/6
The S-Trax kit is not recommended for use with carbon frames
One chain runs from the bicycle's existing crankset to the S-Trax's Enviolo hub on the drivetrain side of the bike, while another chain runs from the hub down to the track on the non-drivetrain side
5/6
One chain runs from the bicycle's existing crankset to the S-Trax's Enviolo hub on the drivetrain side of the bike, while another chain runs from the hub down to the track on the non-drivetrain side
If you have a mid-motor eMTB, a pedaling cadence of 60 to 70 rpm should reportedly be sufficient to maintain a speed of 25 to 30 km/h (16 to 19 mph), in a higher gear ratio
6/6
If you have a mid-motor eMTB, a pedaling cadence of 60 to 70 rpm should reportedly be sufficient to maintain a speed of 25 to 30 km/h (16 to 19 mph), in a higher gear ratio
View gallery - 6 images

As winter drags on in the Northern Hemisphere, many cyclists are really starting to miss honest-to-goodness outdoor riding. Well, they could buy a fatbike, or … they could get the S-Trax kit, which lets users temporarily convert their mountain bike into a snowbike.

Officially known as the S-Trax Snowbike Conversion Kit, the setup is manufactured by Austrian company FasterBikes. It consists of two parts: a ski that replaces the front wheel, and a "Crawler" unit that replaces the rear wheel.

Along with the snowmobile-like lugged rubber track and rollers that one would expect, the Crawler also incorporates a mechanical disc brake and an Enviolo Extreme hub-incorporated stepless gear system. One chain runs from the bicycle's existing crankset to that hub on the drivetrain side of the bike, while another chain runs from the hub down to the track on the non-drivetrain side.

If S-Trax users want an electrically assisted ride, they'll need an electric mountain bike with a mid-mount motor
If S-Trax users want an electrically assisted ride, they'll need an electric mountain bike with a mid-mount motor

Unlike a similar kit made by Canadian manufacturer Envo, the S-Trax does not come standard with a motor. This means that if you don't already have an electric mountain bike with a mid-mount motor, you'll be turning the Crawler's track by muscle power alone. If you do have a mid-motor eMTB, though, a pedaling cadence of 60 to 70 rpm should reportedly be sufficient to maintain a speed of 25 to 30 km/h (16 to 19 mph), in a higher gear ratio.

It should also be noted that unless their bike has a mid-mount gearbox (such as a Pinion), Envo users aren't able to switch between different gears while they ride, whereas S-Trax users are. A FasterBikes representative we spoke to additionally claims that S-Trax has fewer problems maintaining a good drivetrain chain line, and that the kit's front ski provides better handling than the snowboard used in the Envo system.

The S-Trax kit is not recommended for use with carbon frames
The S-Trax kit is not recommended for use with carbon frames

Should you be interested, the S-Trax Snowbike Conversion Kit is available now via the FasterBikes website, priced at €2,499.99 (about US$2,652). For comparison, the Envo Electric SnowBike Kit – along with a battery, which is sold separately – goes for a combined CAD$3,684 (US$2,699).

The S-Trax kit can be seen in use, in the video below.

S-Trax Snowbike winterride 🌨💙

Source: FasterBikes

View gallery - 6 images

Tags

BicyclesSnowbikesMountain BikesWinter
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!