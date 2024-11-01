Schwinn brings back the 1970s Hurricane as a youth-focused ebike

Back in the early 1960s, veteran US bike maker Schwinn tapped into the spirit of chopper-style motorcycles for a kids bike called the Sting-Ray. More than a decade later, the company blew up another storm with the similarly-themed Hurricane. Now that model has been reborn as an ebike.

The latest member of a number of stormy-named models from Schwinn – which includes 1959's Tornado and the Typhoon launched in 1962 – is aimed at youngsters 13 and over "who are looking to outrun boredom on a ride that is cool-looking, fast, and can handle any adventure ahead."

The new Hurricane is not the company's first ebike, but it is the first to be specifically targeted at "a younger Gen Z demographic." As such, its 250-W hub motor is limited to 17.5 mph (28 km/h) – which is under the Class 1 limit but still faster than most adult ebikes in Europe and other parts of the world. Pedal-assist automatically powers up as soon as the rider starts pedaling, and twist throttle is cooked in too, allowing youngsters to "hop on and take off."

The compact ride comes with a fairly small 280.8-Wh battery for a per-charge PAS range of up to 30 miles (48 km). Recharge time is reported to be in the region of five hours. The ebike is certified to UL 2849 safety standards, for peace of mind.

14-inch wheels wearing fat tires, mechanical disc brakes, long padded seat, high-rise handlebars and auto-on lighting Schwinn

The new Hurricane has a more modern moto-inspired look than its 70s ancestor, with a banana seat that stretches all the way along the top of the steel frame to just before the BMX-style handlebar, a nifty LED "fuel" gauge near the throttle grip, and integrated LED lighting front and back that activates when the bike is powered on.

The single-speed ebike measures 51.6 x 40.9 x 27.9 in (131 x 104 x 71 cm) and weighs in at 56 lb (25.4 kg) while supporting up to 260 lb. It rolls on 14-inch wheels wrapped in chunky 3-inch tires for tackling dirt or pavement, and stopping power is provided by mechanical disc brakes with 160-mm rotors. Fenders and a kickstand listed as extras.

"We are thrilled to provide a high quality, compact e-bike model that is affordable and fun," said Schwinn's Lisa VanderMause. "Taking nods from our Hurricane model from the 70s, this new, electric version really speaks to our brand direction and provides consumers with an elevated and modern riding experience."

The Schwinn Hurricane is available now for a suggested retail price of US$599.

Introducing: Schwinn Hurricane Compact E-Bike

Product page: Hurricane