© 2024 New Atlas
Bicycles

Schwinn brings back the 1970s Hurricane as a youth-focused ebike

By Paul Ridden
November 01, 2024
Schwinn brings back the 1970s Hurricane as a youth-focused ebike
The 2024 Hurricane still riffs on motorcycle design, but has been brought bang up to date for the electric age
The 2024 Hurricane still riffs on motorcycle design, but has been brought bang up to date for the electric age
View 5 Images
The 2024 Hurricane still riffs on motorcycle design, but has been brought bang up to date for the electric age
1/5
The 2024 Hurricane still riffs on motorcycle design, but has been brought bang up to date for the electric age
The original Hurricane first blew up a storm in 1978
2/5
The original Hurricane first blew up a storm in 1978
The 2024 Hurricane features a 250-W motor that offers riders aged 13+ a top speed of up to 17.5 mph, and an under-seat battery pack that's reckoned good for up to 30 miles of motor-assisted fun
3/5
The 2024 Hurricane features a 250-W motor that offers riders aged 13+ a top speed of up to 17.5 mph, and an under-seat battery pack that's reckoned good for up to 30 miles of motor-assisted fun
Chunky 3-inch tires "provide plenty of stability and traction on or off the pavement"
4/5
Chunky 3-inch tires "provide plenty of stability and traction on or off the pavement"
14-inch wheels wearing fat tires, mechanical disc brakes, long padded seat, high-rise handlebars and auto-on lighting
5/5
14-inch wheels wearing fat tires, mechanical disc brakes, long padded seat, high-rise handlebars and auto-on lighting
View gallery - 5 images

Back in the early 1960s, veteran US bike maker Schwinn tapped into the spirit of chopper-style motorcycles for a kids bike called the Sting-Ray. More than a decade later, the company blew up another storm with the similarly-themed Hurricane. Now that model has been reborn as an ebike.

The latest member of a number of stormy-named models from Schwinn – which includes 1959's Tornado and the Typhoon launched in 1962 – is aimed at youngsters 13 and over "who are looking to outrun boredom on a ride that is cool-looking, fast, and can handle any adventure ahead."

The new Hurricane is not the company's first ebike, but it is the first to be specifically targeted at "a younger Gen Z demographic." As such, its 250-W hub motor is limited to 17.5 mph (28 km/h) – which is under the Class 1 limit but still faster than most adult ebikes in Europe and other parts of the world. Pedal-assist automatically powers up as soon as the rider starts pedaling, and twist throttle is cooked in too, allowing youngsters to "hop on and take off."

The compact ride comes with a fairly small 280.8-Wh battery for a per-charge PAS range of up to 30 miles (48 km). Recharge time is reported to be in the region of five hours. The ebike is certified to UL 2849 safety standards, for peace of mind.

14-inch wheels wearing fat tires, mechanical disc brakes, long padded seat, high-rise handlebars and auto-on lighting
14-inch wheels wearing fat tires, mechanical disc brakes, long padded seat, high-rise handlebars and auto-on lighting

The new Hurricane has a more modern moto-inspired look than its 70s ancestor, with a banana seat that stretches all the way along the top of the steel frame to just before the BMX-style handlebar, a nifty LED "fuel" gauge near the throttle grip, and integrated LED lighting front and back that activates when the bike is powered on.

The single-speed ebike measures 51.6 x 40.9 x 27.9 in (131 x 104 x 71 cm) and weighs in at 56 lb (25.4 kg) while supporting up to 260 lb. It rolls on 14-inch wheels wrapped in chunky 3-inch tires for tackling dirt or pavement, and stopping power is provided by mechanical disc brakes with 160-mm rotors. Fenders and a kickstand listed as extras.

"We are thrilled to provide a high quality, compact e-bike model that is affordable and fun," said Schwinn's Lisa VanderMause. "Taking nods from our Hurricane model from the 70s, this new, electric version really speaks to our brand direction and provides consumers with an elevated and modern riding experience."

The Schwinn Hurricane is available now for a suggested retail price of US$599.

Introducing: Schwinn Hurricane Compact E-Bike

Product page: Hurricane

View gallery - 5 images

Tags

BicyclesRetroebikesPedal-assistedVintageKids
No comments
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!