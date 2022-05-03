Scott's super-stealthy new ebike becomes one of the lightest available

Scott and Mahle have just collaborated on an incredibly stealthy and lightweight ebike. The new Addict eRide makes use of Mahle's new X20 fully integrated ebike system, and it's lighter, smarter and more powerful than ever before.

The X20 system is almost entirely hidden, with internally routed wiring to boot, and it adds just 3.2 kg (7 lb) to the weight of the bike. It's pretty remarkable how much Mahle packs into those 3.2 kg: a rear hub motor making up to 60 Nm (40.6 lb-ft) of torque, a 236 Wh internal battery (there's also a 350 Wh option), torque and cadence sensors, a brain capable of machine learning, Bluetooth connectivity, and a tiny, super-clean head unit that replaces information clutter and thumb controls with a simple colored LED strip.

If you want to bring all the information clutter back, the bike's got ANT+ connectivity as well, so it'll talk happily to your favorite bike computer and you can have all the numbers you want. Likewise, Mahle will sell its own small LCD display as an accessory, along with things like eShifter controls for the handlebars.

Like the old system, you can add a range-extending battery by popping it in a bottle cage on the frame. These weigh 1.1 kg (2.4 lb) and add 177 Wh of energy storage, enabling impressive range figures up to 200 km (124 miles) if you run the thing gently. The system will be limited to 25 km/h (15.5 mph) where the law dictates it, and 32 km/h (20 mph)(Class 1) in the United States, and Mahle claims there's no motor drag if you go faster than that, or if you decide to switch it off.

The tiny color module in the frame can be used as a standalone head unit, or Mahle will sell you a simple LCD head unit, or you can use your own ANT+-connected bike computer Mahle

Scott has taken the opportunity to design one of the world's lightest and sleekest production ebikes around this new powertrain, and you'd have to look pretty hard to figure out the new Addict eRide was electric at all. The hub motor is hidden behind the gearset, the head unit is barely noticeable in the frame, and unless you've got a range extender in the bottle cage, with a telltale wire hanging out the bottom, it otherwise looks pretty much exactly like a carbon-framed road bike.

Several models will be available, ranging from the US$5,999 Addict eRide 30 weighing 11.9 kg (26.23 lb), up to the $9,999 Addict eRide Ultimate, weighing just 10.7 kg (23.59 lb) – barely heavier than your average non-electric bike. The world's lightest ebike, as far as we're aware, is still the Freicycle at a ludicrous 6.87 kg (15.15 lb), and the HPS Domestique still claims the world's lightest production ebike title at 8.5 kg (18.7 lb) – but these new Scotts are considerably more powerful.

The X20 system is almost entirely hidden in the frame, with the compact 60-Nm motor living in the rear hub Scott

The Mahle X20 system will also be going into other OEM bikes, including the Wilier Filante Hybrid.

Check out two videos below, outlining the X20 system and the new Scott Addict eRide.

X20 System. A new era in the riding experience.

The new Scott Addict eRIDE, ePowered by MAHLE

Source: Mahle / Scott