Scott explores the city in Silence on lightweight carbon-framed eRide

Scott Sports has launched its most advanced urban ebike to date. The Silence eRide "is lightweight, sporty and elegant" and described as a work of art. The stylish ride features a carbon frame, German mid-mount motor and internal battery.

"Close your eyes, picture a ballerina dancing and open your eyes again," said Scott Sports at launch. "Now imagine this grace and finesse embodied in your new electric urban bike, the Silence eRide. Prepare to float and dance through the city, and beyond. A sleek carbon frame with integrated display, rear light and cables. A minimalist front rack and aluminum fenders. Natural and electric pedaling. What more could you want?"

The new urban ebike tips the scales at a relatively lightweight 31.86 lb (14.5 kg) thanks to a sleek carbon frame and handlebar, compact TQ motor and wireless e-shifting. That mid-drive HPR50 motor is claimed to be "the lightest, quietest and smallest ebike system in its class." It produces 36.8 lb.ft (50 Nm) of torque and offers pedal-assist over three modes up to 28 mph (or 25 km/h in Europe). Ride modes can be tweaked via a companion mobile app.

Said to embody the grace and finesse of a ballerina Scott Sports

The bike's 360-Wh battery is housed within the downtube, and though per-charge range figures haven't been shared, Scott does sell a 160-Wh range extender should buyers need more miles of motor-assist between plug-ins. There's a simple display on the top tube to show key ride data, but you'll also find a mount on the stem for a smartphone.

Rounding out the key specs are a SRAM Rival XPLR 12-speed derailleur with electronic shifting, a Syncros wheelset wearing Schwalbe rubber, and 4-piston SRAM hydraulic disc brakes with 160-mm rotors. There's integrated lighting front and back, plus a handy front rack that can haul up to 15 lb (7 kg) of gear – the ebike has a maximum load capacity of 264.5 lb (120 kg). A kickstand and full fenders also appear to be included.

Scott's product page shows four frame sizes available, and notes that the ebike is available through dealers only. We don't have US pricing for this model, but this is a pricey beast in Europe – where it carries a ticket of €7.5k. The video below has more.

Embrace Movement | The New SCOTT Silence eRIDE

Product page: Scott Silence eRide