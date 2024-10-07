© 2024 New Atlas
Bicycles

Scott explores the city in Silence on lightweight carbon-framed eRide

By Paul Ridden
October 07, 2024
Scott explores the city in Silence on lightweight carbon-framed eRide
"Prepare to float and dance through the city, and beyond" says Scott Sports
"Prepare to float and dance through the city, and beyond" says Scott Sports
View 6 Images
"Prepare to float and dance through the city, and beyond" says Scott Sports
1/6
"Prepare to float and dance through the city, and beyond" says Scott Sports
Sleek and stylish carbon frame, internally routed cabling to maintain clean lines , app tweaking for the compact mid-drive motor
2/6
Sleek and stylish carbon frame, internally routed cabling to maintain clean lines , app tweaking for the compact mid-drive motor
The top tube sports a TQ HPR, but the stem is also home to a SP Connect smartphone mount
3/6
The top tube sports a TQ HPR, but the stem is also home to a SP Connect smartphone mount
Said to embody the grace and finesse of a ballerina
4/6
Said to embody the grace and finesse of a ballerina
There's a 360-Wh battery inside the downtube, and the ebike is compatible with an optional range extender
5/6
There's a 360-Wh battery inside the downtube, and the ebike is compatible with an optional range extender
"Each component has been designed to make it look and feel lightweight" says Scott Sports, which translates into an ebike that weighs in at 14.5 kg
6/6
"Each component has been designed to make it look and feel lightweight" says Scott Sports, which translates into an ebike that weighs in at 14.5 kg
View gallery - 6 images

Scott Sports has launched its most advanced urban ebike to date. The Silence eRide "is lightweight, sporty and elegant" and described as a work of art. The stylish ride features a carbon frame, German mid-mount motor and internal battery.

"Close your eyes, picture a ballerina dancing and open your eyes again," said Scott Sports at launch. "Now imagine this grace and finesse embodied in your new electric urban bike, the Silence eRide. Prepare to float and dance through the city, and beyond. A sleek carbon frame with integrated display, rear light and cables. A minimalist front rack and aluminum fenders. Natural and electric pedaling. What more could you want?"

The new urban ebike tips the scales at a relatively lightweight 31.86 lb (14.5 kg) thanks to a sleek carbon frame and handlebar, compact TQ motor and wireless e-shifting. That mid-drive HPR50 motor is claimed to be "the lightest, quietest and smallest ebike system in its class." It produces 36.8 lb.ft (50 Nm) of torque and offers pedal-assist over three modes up to 28 mph (or 25 km/h in Europe). Ride modes can be tweaked via a companion mobile app.

Said to embody the grace and finesse of a ballerina
Said to embody the grace and finesse of a ballerina

The bike's 360-Wh battery is housed within the downtube, and though per-charge range figures haven't been shared, Scott does sell a 160-Wh range extender should buyers need more miles of motor-assist between plug-ins. There's a simple display on the top tube to show key ride data, but you'll also find a mount on the stem for a smartphone.

Rounding out the key specs are a SRAM Rival XPLR 12-speed derailleur with electronic shifting, a Syncros wheelset wearing Schwalbe rubber, and 4-piston SRAM hydraulic disc brakes with 160-mm rotors. There's integrated lighting front and back, plus a handy front rack that can haul up to 15 lb (7 kg) of gear – the ebike has a maximum load capacity of 264.5 lb (120 kg). A kickstand and full fenders also appear to be included.

Scott's product page shows four frame sizes available, and notes that the ebike is available through dealers only. We don't have US pricing for this model, but this is a pricey beast in Europe – where it carries a ticket of €7.5k. The video below has more.

Embrace Movement | The New SCOTT Silence eRIDE

Product page: Scott Silence eRide

View gallery - 6 images

Tags

BicyclesScottLightweightebikesPedal-assisted
No comments
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!