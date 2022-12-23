Scott applies its crazy sleek, light ebike design to new 2-in-1 Solace

Scott has definitely set a high bar throughout 2022 for the future of ebike design. After it followed the latest Addict eRide up with the Lumen eRide a few weeks ago, we figured it was done for the year. Not so. This week, it adds the equally clean, lightweight Solace eRide, an impressive road/gravel bike built to support pedal-assisted adventures all over the map. With a carbon fiber frame, low-profile 300-W electric drive and a selection of builds, it's the perfect bike for those looking for a little boost on pavement, gravel tracks or both.

The Solace eRide follows the Lumen eRide mountain bike design playbook quite closely, albeit without the need for the neatly integrated rear shock. It relies on the same compact, 4-lb (1.8-kg) TQ HPR50 electric mid-drive with down-tube-integrated 360-W lithium battery, keeping both weight and bulk at a minimum to maintain clean, simple lines similar to a non-powered bike. As on the Lumen, the Solace's cables are integrated into the carbon frame, further lightening its looks.

Weight checks in as low as 25.95 lb (11.8 kg) for the top-tier Solace eRide road variant and 27.7 lb (12.6 kg) for the flagship gravel setup. While Scott has put together individual road and gravel builds, it positions the Solace eRide as a do-it-all endurance bike, so owners can swap out different sets of wheels or tires on the same bike for road or gravel rides. The gravel models include an 11- or 12-speed drivetrain, topping out with SRAM Force XPLR eTap AXS electronic shifting. The road variant, meanwhile, has a 24-speed drivetrain that tops out with a Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 RD-R9250 e-shifter set.

Crank the Solace e-boost higher to help with uphill grinds Scott Sports



Scott talks a lot of circles around "range," without ever actually specifying a number. Perhaps that's just as well given the Solace eRide's dual-purpose design, but we'd love to get an idea of just how far the "excellent range" is.

Perhaps later down the line, but for now all we know is that the Solace eRide has the same available 160-W water bottle-style range-extender battery as the Lumen eRide. Riders can use the tool-free quick-release mount to easily switch between battery and water bottle cage, running either one water bottle and the range extender or two water bottles. Scott has also designed the bike to be ridden without power, saying the low resistance of the electric motor, light weight and low center of gravity ensure a smooth ride either way.

The TQ motor kicks out 300 watts and 50 Nm of torque, offering assisted speeds up to 25 km/h in Europe and 28 mph in the US. Three assistance modes let the rider crank motor output precisely where it's needed for the current leg of the ride, and the flush-mounted top tube display shows relevant info like remaining range and battery level. The system also features Bluetooth and ANT+ connectivity and an accompanying mobile app for further information tracking and system tuning.

The display is integrated into the top tube to keep the cockpit less cluttered Scott Sports

As far as geometry goes, the Solace eRide frame features a combination of slacker head tube angle and long wheelbase meant to deliver comfort and stability on long rides.

Scott offers two different Solace eRide road bikes – the US$8,000 Solace eRide 20 and the $12,000 Solace eRide 10. The gravel lineup has four models all together, including the Contessa Solace Gravel eRide 15 women's bike and Solace Gravel eRide 30 base model, both of which start at $6,100. The top-tier Solace Gravel eRide 10 starts at $10,100.

Learn more about Scott's latest ebike in the video below.

The TECH behind the ALL-NEW Solace eRIDE

Source: Scott Sports

