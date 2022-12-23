© 2022 New Atlas
Bicycles

Scott applies its crazy sleek, light ebike design to new 2-in-1 Solace

By C.C. Weiss
December 23, 2022
Scott applies its crazy sleek, light ebike design to new 2-in-1 Solace
Scott positions the new road/gravel Solace eRide as one of its most versatile bikes ever
Scott positions the new road/gravel Solace eRide as one of its most versatile bikes ever
View 12 Images
Scott positions the new road/gravel Solace eRide as one of its most versatile bikes ever
1/12
Scott positions the new road/gravel Solace eRide as one of its most versatile bikes ever
Scott Solace eRide road bicycle
2/12
Scott Solace eRide road bicycle
Crank the Solace e-boost higher to help with uphill grinds
3/12
Crank the Solace e-boost higher to help with uphill grinds
The Scott Solace eRide Gravel bike weighs as little as 27.7 lb, depending on spec
4/12
The Scott Solace eRide Gravel bike weighs as little as 27.7 lb, depending on spec
The TQ HPR50 e-drive offers pedal-assist speeds up to 28 mph
5/12
The TQ HPR50 e-drive offers pedal-assist speeds up to 28 mph
The Contessa Solace Gravel eRide 15 is the women's specific model of the Solace Gravel series
6/12
The Contessa Solace Gravel eRide 15 is the women's specific model of the Solace Gravel series
The all-new Scott Solace eRide starts at $6,100
7/12
The all-new Scott Solace eRide starts at $6,100
Feeling that extra electric power on the Scott Solace eRide
8/12
Feeling that extra electric power on the Scott Solace eRide
The Scott Solace eRide offers 300 watts of motor power and up to 520 Wh of battery
9/12
The Scott Solace eRide offers 300 watts of motor power and up to 520 Wh of battery
The display is integrated into the top tube to keep the cockpit less cluttered
10/12
The display is integrated into the top tube to keep the cockpit less cluttered
The Solace eRide features an open bottom bracket, and Scott spent much of its development effort ensuring the frame still has the stiffness that riders demand
11/12
The Solace eRide features an open bottom bracket, and Scott spent much of its development effort ensuring the frame still has the stiffness that riders demand
Scott launches the Solace eRide just in time for a 2023 filled with long rides
12/12
Scott launches the Solace eRide just in time for a 2023 filled with long rides
View gallery - 12 images

Scott has definitely set a high bar throughout 2022 for the future of ebike design. After it followed the latest Addict eRide up with the Lumen eRide a few weeks ago, we figured it was done for the year. Not so. This week, it adds the equally clean, lightweight Solace eRide, an impressive road/gravel bike built to support pedal-assisted adventures all over the map. With a carbon fiber frame, low-profile 300-W electric drive and a selection of builds, it's the perfect bike for those looking for a little boost on pavement, gravel tracks or both.

The Solace eRide follows the Lumen eRide mountain bike design playbook quite closely, albeit without the need for the neatly integrated rear shock. It relies on the same compact, 4-lb (1.8-kg) TQ HPR50 electric mid-drive with down-tube-integrated 360-W lithium battery, keeping both weight and bulk at a minimum to maintain clean, simple lines similar to a non-powered bike. As on the Lumen, the Solace's cables are integrated into the carbon frame, further lightening its looks.

Weight checks in as low as 25.95 lb (11.8 kg) for the top-tier Solace eRide road variant and 27.7 lb (12.6 kg) for the flagship gravel setup. While Scott has put together individual road and gravel builds, it positions the Solace eRide as a do-it-all endurance bike, so owners can swap out different sets of wheels or tires on the same bike for road or gravel rides. The gravel models include an 11- or 12-speed drivetrain, topping out with SRAM Force XPLR eTap AXS electronic shifting. The road variant, meanwhile, has a 24-speed drivetrain that tops out with a Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 RD-R9250 e-shifter set.

Crank the Solace e-boost higher to help with uphill grinds
Crank the Solace e-boost higher to help with uphill grinds

Scott talks a lot of circles around "range," without ever actually specifying a number. Perhaps that's just as well given the Solace eRide's dual-purpose design, but we'd love to get an idea of just how far the "excellent range" is.

Perhaps later down the line, but for now all we know is that the Solace eRide has the same available 160-W water bottle-style range-extender battery as the Lumen eRide. Riders can use the tool-free quick-release mount to easily switch between battery and water bottle cage, running either one water bottle and the range extender or two water bottles. Scott has also designed the bike to be ridden without power, saying the low resistance of the electric motor, light weight and low center of gravity ensure a smooth ride either way.

The TQ motor kicks out 300 watts and 50 Nm of torque, offering assisted speeds up to 25 km/h in Europe and 28 mph in the US. Three assistance modes let the rider crank motor output precisely where it's needed for the current leg of the ride, and the flush-mounted top tube display shows relevant info like remaining range and battery level. The system also features Bluetooth and ANT+ connectivity and an accompanying mobile app for further information tracking and system tuning.

The display is integrated into the top tube to keep the cockpit less cluttered
The display is integrated into the top tube to keep the cockpit less cluttered

As far as geometry goes, the Solace eRide frame features a combination of slacker head tube angle and long wheelbase meant to deliver comfort and stability on long rides.

Scott offers two different Solace eRide road bikes – the US$8,000 Solace eRide 20 and the $12,000 Solace eRide 10. The gravel lineup has four models all together, including the Contessa Solace Gravel eRide 15 women's bike and Solace Gravel eRide 30 base model, both of which start at $6,100. The top-tier Solace Gravel eRide 10 starts at $10,100.

Learn more about Scott's latest ebike in the video below.

The TECH behind the ALL-NEW Solace eRIDE

Source: Scott Sports

View gallery - 12 images

Tags

BicyclesScottebikes
No comments
C.C. Weiss
C.C. Weiss
Chris joined the New Atlas team in 2011 and now serves as the automotive and campers editor, traveling extensively to gather the latest news on cars, outdoor sports gear and other innovations designed to help people experience and enjoy the greater world around them.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!