Scott ebike hits new benchmark for ridiculously clean, light design

Scott's Addict eRide launched as one of the sleekest, lightest ebikes in the road market earlier this year, and the all-new Lumen eRide follows suit in the eMTB market. One of the lightest full-suspension electric mountain bikes out there, the Lumen barely looks like an ebike thanks to a compact mid-motor, frame-integrated battery pack and internal rear shock. It'll definitely perform like an electric on the trail, though, firing out up to 50 Nm (36.9 lb-ft) to help the rider breeze through monstrous climbs and throw a little extra oomph into each pedal stroke.

Electric mountain bikes are quickly evolving from "Why??!" to "Why the heck not!" While we still prefer the challenge and exercise that comes from traditional trail pedaling, it's getting harder not to admit to feeling a little temptation when eying the latest, lightest electrics, some of which are beginning to really look and weigh a lot like non-powered bikes.

When it comes to the looks part of the equation, the Lumen eRide is the best example we've seen yet. Its electric drive disappears away into the frame, the 360-Wh battery finding a home in the down tube without making it swell like a smashed thumb and the compact TQ HPR50 mid-motor hiding behind the chainring, just as it does on the new Fuel EXe and Domane+ SLR from Trek.

Actually, we'd say the Lumen eRide looks less like an ebike than the new Genius trail bike Scott introduced a few weeks back ... and that isn't even an ebike.

The recently introduced Genius has a thicker, beefier bottom bracket area than the Lumen, despite not having a motor at all Scott Sports

Scott takes the cleanness of its design a step further with the internal rear shock that appears (or disappears) on a number of its mountain bikes, electric and standard. Whether or not the idea of accessing compression and rebound adjustment through a bottom bracket hatch sounds appealing, it's hard to deny that the integrated shock adds to the streamlined look of the Lumen, as does the internally routed cabling.

One of the central elements of the Lumen eRide's sleek look and low weight is the electric mid-drive from German specialist TQ Scott Sports

Sleek style is one thing, but actual weight savings are really where Scott's Lumen strategy pays off. A minimum weight of 34.2 lb (15.5 kg) makes it one of the lightest full-suspension electric mountain bikes out there, easily rivaling the weights of some non-powered MTBs (although those will cost a whole lot less).

Not only does the Lumen's low weight make it Scott's lightest eMTB ever, it puts it at exactly the same weight as the E-Caliber 9.9 XXL that Trek introduced last year as its lightest full-suspension eMTB ever. Difference being, the Lumen eRide is a light trail bike with 130 mm of front and rear travel and a little more emphasis on downhill riding (read: heavier), while the E-Caliber is a cross-country bike with less suspension travel. The 32.6-lb (14.8-kg) Thömus Lightrider E Ultimate that debuted in July with claims of being the lightest full-suspension ebike is also a cross-country eMTB.

Long story short, the Lumen eRide is one of the lightest, if not the lightest, eMTB in the trail class and among the lightest eMTBs, period.

Scott's eRide Lumen is built to climb mountains faster without giving up the nimble handling and feel of a traditional mountain bike Scott Sports

The Lumen's carbon fiber frame derives from the non-powered Spark 900 and is shaped for proper trail grades of uphill and downhill comfort and performance. It also offers a touch of rider-tunable personalization with a 65.5-degree head angle that can be adjusted steeper or slacker by 0.6 degrees.

The 250-W TQ electric drive powers riders to speeds up to 20 mph (32 km/h) in the US and 25 km/h (40 km/h) in Europe. The small, tube-stored battery limits e-assisted range, but the low weight, sleek construction and optimized geometry mean the bike feels and handles more like a non-e mountain bike that can still be pedaled comfortably without motor assistance. Scott says the goal is for riders to have "all the benefits of a regular bike with added assistance to get up those hills faster [and] enjoy riding further and for even longer."

Those looking for the best e-assisted range can add the water bottle-style range-extender battery to boost total capacity to 520 Wh for up to 37 miles (60 km) of assist. Thanks to the internally integrated rear shock and compact drive hardware, the frame accommodates space for two water bottle holders, so adding the extra battery doesn't eat up all the onboard water storage.

The 160-Wh range-extender battery gives the Scott Lumen eRide a total of 520-Wh Scott Sports

The Lumen eRide's computer is as neatly integrated as the rest of its electric hardware, delivering a bright LED readout of battery level, remaining range and more from the top tube. A handlebar-mounted up/down control keeps the pedal-assist level readily adjustable. The system also connects with smartphones and accessories via Bluetooth and ANT+.

The flagship Lumen eRide 900 SL comes bedazzled with SRAM XXL drivetrain components, Syncros Silverton 29-in carbon fiber wheels, Shimano XTR brakes and myriad other ultralight, ultra-expensive components necessary to achieve a 34.2-lb weight and US$16,000 price tag.

The Scott Lumen eRide Scott Sports

Those not in a position to trade in their car or take out a second mortgage for a mountain bike can consider dropping down to the $7,000 Lumen eRide 910, which has the same sleekly integrated e-drive and carbon fiber frame with a lower component spec and 38.8-lb (17.6-kg) estimated weight.

Check out the Lumen eRide's main features in the three-minute video below.

The all new SCOTT Lumen eRIDE – Light up your ride

Source: Scott

