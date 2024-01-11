© 2024 New Atlas
Segway invites riders to head off-road with Xafari and Xyber ebikes

By Paul Ridden
January 11, 2024
Segway-Ninebot has announced a pair of off-road ebikes for late 2024. The low-step Xafari urban explorer comes with full squish and "SUV-like comfort" while the torquey Xyber "silent beast" can roll with dual batteries for 95 miles in the rough.

Both of the new ebikes will come with a bunch of common features, including something Segway is calling Active Scene Perception where the system will initiate certain actions depending on the road condition and the rider – automatically adjusting motor assistance for inclines, for example, powering the lights on or off, and locking the rear hub when the user moves away.

Other anti-theft measures shape up as GPS functionality, location-based alarm systems and a Ninebot air lock AC that triggers a mobile alert. Integration with smartphone health apps is also promised, along with a color cockpit hosting smart applications, electronic speakers, "intelligent navigation" and real-time ride data.

The Xafari ebike features a 750-W hub motor, and is clearly designed for urban travel as well as off-roading, and will likely ride on the streets as a Class 3 for up to 28 mph of pedal-assist
The Xafari ebike features a 750-W hub motor, and is clearly designed for urban travel as well as off-roading, and will likely ride on the streets as a Class 3 for up to 28 mph of pedal-assist

The futuristic-looking Xafari has been designed "to tackle the toughest terrains" and can be adjusted to suit rider heights ranging from 4.9 to 6.25 ft (1.49 m - 1.9 m). It rocks a slick low-step frame with a somewhat chunky downtube that's home to a generous 913-Wh downtube battery made up of 21700 cells, with support for fast-charging. Per-charge range estimates have not been revealed.

The upper frame pivots to a swingarm via a rear shock with 70 mm of bump-absorbing travel, while the suspension fork offers 80 mm of squish. Pedal-assist is powered by a 750-W rear-hub motor producing 80 Nm (59 lb.ft) of torque, top speed is an unknown. Remaining known specs include 26-inch wheels wearing 3-inch-wide all-terrain tires, disc braking provides stopping power, and there's a rear cargo rack for hauling gear into the wilds.

The moto-inspired Xyber will come with a hub motor capable of 175 Nm of torque
The moto-inspired Xyber will come with a hub motor capable of 175 Nm of torque

The Xyber model is very much a moto-inspired "gentle monster" – as Segway calls it – and rocks a "motorcycle-class double-cradle frame system" plus long cushioned seating with room for two.

Details for this one are very sparse indeed, but we can tell you that the rear-hub motor is much more powerful than its urban/off-road stablemate, offering a throttle sprint to 20 mph (32 km/h) in 2.5 seconds and a whopping 175 Nm (129 lb.ft) of torque.

It will come standard with a beastly 1,440-Wh battery pack amidships, but there's room in the open cage for two units. With dual packs onboard, Segway estimates a maximum range of 95 miles (~153 km) per charge. The silent beast rides with ultra-wide custom tires, and front and rear suspension can manage 120 mm of travel each to absorb uneven terrain like a champ.

Both Segway-Ninebot off-roaders will go on sale in the US towards the end of this year, when full specs and pricing will be revealed.

Source: Segway-Ninebot

