Fun-lovin' fat-tire cargo ebike can haul 330 lb, tow 220 lb more

By Paul Ridden
October 20, 2024
An award-winning fat-tire cargo ebike that can be optioned with a trailer for more hauling potential
Inspired by 1950s Asian mopeds, the Bug features a 400-W (peak) motor, 45-mile battery and eye-catching whitewall fat tires
The Bug single-speed ebike is built around a low-step aluminum alloy frame
The Bug boasts a torque sensor at the bottom bracket, for more responsive assistance from the motor
The color LED handlebar display is also used to adjust settings
Fat tires should help soak up uneven terrain, full fender keep the wet stuff away and a double-leg kickstand makes for a stable park
We've been roaming the halls at InnoTech Taipei this week, which is where we spotted the award-winning Sillykids Bug ebike. This moto-inspired fat-tire cargo hauler can be had with a rack and basket, plus a two-wheel trailer.

As you have probably guessed already, Sillykids was set up with fun in mind – as evidenced by the company mantra "be the funnest people, make the funnest things." The Bug appears to be the Taipei startup's first release, and is reported to have drawn inspiration from 1950s Asian mopeds.

The ebike is built around a 6061 alloy frame with a low step-over height to accommodate a broad range of rider heights – from 1.55 to 1.85 m (5 - 6 ft). It tips the scales at 27 kg (59 lb), minus the battery, and has a maximum load capacity of 150 kg (330 lb). Hitching a trailer to the rear adds an extra 100 kg (220 lb) of cargo capacity to your haul.

All that weight would likely be quite a struggle on a regular bike, but the Bug offers some electric assistance in the shape of a 250-W hub motor that peaks at 400 watts.

This produces 60 Nm (44 lb-ft) of torque and provides pedal-assist up to 25 km/h (16 mph) in EPAC markets, or 32 km/h (20 mph) in the US. A torque sensor in the bottom bracket should make for more responsive assistance from the motor, compared to cadence sensors, though the Bug is a single-speed ebike so doesn't offer the welcome flexibility of rides with mechanical or hub gears.

The Li-ion battery pack is made up of Samsung 21700 cells and mounted below the long cushioned seating, and is reported good for up to 70 km (45 miles) of per-charge range. A 1.8-inch handlebar-mounted color display shows key ride info, with controls for adjusting PAS level and activating integrated lighting – which includes an auto mode that powers on the beams as ambient light fades.

Elsewhere, the bike sports a moto-style 130-lux headlight and LED tail-light, both IPX6 weatherproofed. Its 20-inch alloy rims are wrapped in cool-looking whitewall fat tires for rolling through city streets and beyond. And a double-leg kickstand, steel fenders and foot pegs are included too.

The Sillykids Bug recently took gold at the Taipei Cycle d&i awards run by iF Design, and was on show this week at the Taiwan InnoTech Expo. We've been unable to find US pricing and availability, but the ebike on its own is priced at €1,999 (≈US$2,170) for European riders. It looks like the rear rack and front basket are included accessories, but the cargo trailer is definitely an optional extra. The iF Design video below has more.

Sillykids Bug _TAIPEI CYCLE d&i awards 2024 gold award – Startup winner

Source: Sillykids

