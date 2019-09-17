X-framed e-bike folds in a second

There are fast-folding e-bikes that collapse down for transport in just a few seconds and there are those that make such fast-folders seem positively pedestrian. The Sivrac is one of the latter, its x-frame folding for transit in the blink of an eye.

Originally launched on Indiegogo back in June by Taiwan-based iMiró, the project has now moved to Kickstarter to help fund production. It's been six years in the making and has been designed for city travel.

The Sivrac's folding point is at the center of the 6061 aluminum alloy frame, with riders pulling the knob to the back of the handlebar stem and lifting to fold. The e-bike has ready-to-ride dimensions of 115 x 123 x 62 cm (45.2 x 48.4 x 24.4 in), and folds up to 120 x 92 x 62 cm. It tips the scales at 48.5 lb (22 kg), and can support up to 264 lb (120 kg).

The Sivrac comes in black or white frames, but eight colored covers are also available iMiró

The 250 W/36 V hub motor offers pedal-assist up to 20 mph (32 km/h) in the US, or 15.5 mph in EU countries. Its 36 V/9.6 Ah Li-ion battery can be charged in the frame or removed for a top up in the office. And the e-bike can be paired over Bluetooth with a smartphone running the iMiró Go app, which lets riders keep tabs on ride info, control lighting, helps with navigation and can be used to check its location.

Elsewhere there are shocks to the front, disc braking front and back, foldable pedals, and Shimano six-speed transmission. A 1.3-inch OLED display shows ride info such as battery life, speed and distance, and allows for settings tweaking and smart bike control. Up front is a 220-lux headlight, while there's a multi-segment touch LED at the back that offers five different operation modes – constant on, slow flash, fast flash, slow loop and fast loop. Frame covers can be swapped out for different colored ones to match the rider's style or mood.

Kickstarter pledges currently start at US$1,299 and, if all goes to plan, shipping is estimated to start in March 2020. The video below has more.

SIVRAC - The eBike that folds in ONE second

Source: Kickstarter