SoulRS system could bring HUD tech to bicycle helmets

While HUD (Head-Up Display) technology is becoming increasingly common in cars and even motorcycle helmets, it's still largely unavailable to cyclists. That could soon change however, if the SoulRS helmet-mounted HUD reaches its crowdfunding goal.

First of all, it should be noted that SoulRS is also intended for use on motorcycle helmets, not just bike helmets. In either case, it attaches in more or less the same fashion ...

A curved baseplate gets stuck to the front of the helmet via a two-sided adhesive pad, then the visor-shaped HUD module can be slid in and out of a slot in that plate as needed. This functionality allows the HUD module to be taken off for battery charging, and to be swapped back and forth between multiple baseplate-equipped helmets.

When users wish to utilize the display, they just flip down the HUD's screen. Data from a Bluetooth-linked Apple or Android smartphone is then projected onto that screen, in one corner of the rider's field of vision. The data is reportedly projected in such a fashion that riders don't have to shift their focus between the display and the road in front of them.

One charge of the HUD module's battery should be good for a full day of use SoulRS

In order to keep things simple, just five data points are displayed: Date/time, incoming calls, messages received, current speed (as measured by the phone's GPS), and live navigational cues. The latter could be particularly handy for bicycle commuters.

In its present functional prototype form, the water-resistant HUD module is claimed to weigh 90 g (3.2 oz), and to be capable of running for one day per battery-charge. The system is currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, where a pledge of US$199 will get you one – assuming it reaches production, that is. The planned retail price is $320.

SoulRS is demonstrated in the video below. Another HUD system for cyclists, Hudway Sight, is also presently in development.

SoulRS HUD For Bikes and Motorbikes

Source: Kickstarter

