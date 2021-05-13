Specialized tackles monster trails with Kenevo SL e-MTB

Early last year, Specialized rolled out the lightest full-suspension e-MTB on the market in the shape of a super-light version of its Levo model. Now that ebike's stablemate is being joined by a super-light flavor, the Kenevo SL.

Specialized tempts trailblazers to its new model with a full monocoque FACT 11m carbon fiber frame that's offered in four sizes and weighs in at around 5.5 kg (12 lb) less than the standard Kenevo model (which tips the scales at 24.5 kg for the Expert model and 23.6 kg for the Comp).

Frame geometry can be adjusted for improved handling, with the rider able to raise or lower the bottom bracket by 6 mm (0.2 in), while the slack head angle benefits from three different settings, for a total of six distinct ride geometries. And the company says that the chassis has been specifically tuned to eliminate unwanted flex for predictable control.

The Kenevo SL's 240-W Turbo Super Light 1.1 motor produces 35 Nm (25.8 lb.ft) of torque, with the integrated controller smoothly doubling rider input. The (non-removable) 320-Wh battery housed in the downtube should be good for up to 4.5 hours per charge, and a 160-Wh range extender is also available, which can push per-charge ride time to almost 7 hours.

The motor smoothly doubles the rider input Specialized

Ride info is displayed on the top tube, supplied by the ebike's control unit. This brain box offers on-the-fly adjustment of peak power and motor assist levels, seamless integration with the company's Mission Control app for tuning, diagnostics and metrics, over-the-air updates to keep the Kenevo SL fresh, and more.

The e-MTB rides on 29-inch wheels wrapped in Butcher Grid Trail tires, the Fox Float 38 fork offers 170 mm of travel and is paired with a rear shock suspension system that includes a six bar linkage system to help smooth out the bumps, there's a SRAM 12-speed derailleur, and hydraulic disc braking front and rear.

All of this lightweight trail power comes at a steep price though, the Kenevo SL starts at US$11,000. A Transformer-style action short has been released to show what the new e-MTB is capable of, which you can see below.

The Kenevo SL

