Specialized lightens the load with Turbo Como SL city ebike

Specialized is one of many ebike makers to notice a huge uptick in US orders since the global pandemic hit, with folks looking to leave the car at home or at the transport hub and get some gradient-leveling assistance for the commute to work. The company's latest offering is a super light edition of its Turbo Como city ebike.

The Turbo Como SL offers a step-through frame, an upright riding position, and earns its "super light" title by tipping the scales at between 47 to 48.5 lb (21.5 - 22 kg) – depending on model specifics. That should make it a tad easier to carry down stairs or on/off trains, hop on and ride.

The frame-integrated battery is reckoned good for up to 62 miles per charge, but an optional range extender can be strapped to the downtube Specialized

It's designed for getting around the city with relative comfort and ease, and as well as pedaling to work, riders can make use of its cargo system to haul up to 77 lb (35 kg) from the local store – that's more than double the optional cargo capacity of the standard Turbo Como model. With the SL flavor you get up to 33 lb in the frame-integrated front basket and the remainder via the rear rack, which can accommodate two panniers.

The ebike's 240-W mid-mount Specialized SL motor produces 35 Nm (25.8 lb.ft) of torque and can double rider input, providing assist up to 28 mph (45 mph), with no harsh kickins or cutoffs for the promise of a smooth ride.

The frame-integrated 320-Wh battery (which is not removable) is reported good for up to 62 miles (100 km) of per charge range in Eco mode, but an optional range extender can be strapped to the downtube for a total of up to 93 miles (150 km) of range per charge – which shoots down to 51 miles in Sport mode and down again to 37 miles in Turbo mode.

The Turbo Como SL 4.0 comes with a 5-gear rear hub, while the Turbo Como SL 5.0 comes with an 8-gear rear hub Specialized

To allow for riding in all weathers, Specialized has included a Shimano internal gear hub at the rear, Drytech fenders and routed cabling internally. The Turbo Como SL rides on 24-inch rims wrapped in Nimbus tires, there's hydraulic disc braking front and rear with 160-mm rotors, and integrated Supernova lighting. And riders can better manage their ebike's performance using the Mission Control mobile app.

The Turbo Como SL 5.0 with Gates belt drive and 8-speed gear hub is priced at US$4,800, while the SL 4.0 with chain drive an 5-speed gear hub comes in at $4,000.

Source: Specialized