Specialized hits the trail with new Turbo Levo e-MTB

Boutique ebike maker Specialized has today launched the third generation of its Turbo Levo e-MTB, which sports a full carbon chassis and mixed wheel setup for a "playful and nimble ride that carves circles around other full-power e-MTBs."

Specialized says that it has completely reworked the new Turbo Levo's geometry, which now has a steeper seat tube for better climbing, a longer front end to center the rider on the e-MTB, and a more relaxed head tube angle and an offset fork for improved stability. And the geometry can be adjusted to match riding style and terrain too, including altering the head angle between 63 and 65.5 degrees, and raising or lowering the bottom bracket by 7 mm.

Specialized reckons that the 700-Wh battery should be good for up to five hours on the trails Specialized

The new e-MTB features a 565-W peak power Turbo Full Power System 2.2 mid-mount motor that provides assist up to 20 mph (32 km/h), produces 90 Nm (66 lb.ft) of torque, and is designed to amplify rider input by four times. This is paired with a Specialized 700-Wh integrated battery for up to five hours of per charge trail riding, depending on terrain and riding style.

A new MasterMind Turbo Control Unit caters for real-time peak power and support level tuning while on the move, with the rider able to choose what information is displayed, and there's a feature that shows exactly how much effort a rider is contributing and another which displays real-time distance per watt hour to monitor pedal efficiency.

The MasterMind unit integrates with the company's Mission Control mobile app, which can facilitate ride planning, remote tuning, on-trail diagnostics, assistance lock-out, an audible alarm, dive into ride data and more. Additional ANT+ sensors can also be connected to a smartphone over Bluetooth.

The front fork has 160 mm of travel, while the rear shock offers 150 mm Specialized

There are actually three Levo flavors to choose from, and six frame sizes to accommodate riders between 4 ft 11 in and 6 ft 8 in. All models rock a full carbon frame with cabling routed internally, and come with a Traverse 29-in wheel up front wrapped in a Butcher Grid Trail tire and a Traverse 27.5 in wheel at the rear with an Eliminator Grid Trail tire. Some of the inevitable bumps can be made a little smoother thanks to the Fox Float front fork offering 160 mm of travel and 150 mm of Fox Float rear suspension travel. And they all boast a Specialized carbon handlebar and Bridge saddle.

Beyond those shared specs, component specifics vary between models. They all include an SRAM derailleur, for example – the top of the range Levo SW gets a XX1 Eagle 12-speed derailleur and the Expert and Pro both fly a X01 Eagle. The SW also gains Magura MT7 braking front and rear, while it's SRAM Code RS for the Expert and Code RSC for the Pro. The seatpost also differs, with the Expert sporting a X-Fusion Manic, the Pro getting Fox Transfer and the SW topping out with a RockShox Reverb AXS.

The Turbo Levo is available in Expert, Pro and SW model variants Specialized

All that carbon and those top shelf components don't come cheap though. To "enjoy the fresh air and discover new unchartered trails without busting a lung" on the latest Specialized e-MTB, you'll need to stump up US$11,000 for the Turbo Levo Expert Carbon, the Pro Carbon comes in at $13,000, and the SW Carbon costs an eye-watering $15,000.

Source: Specialized