1,500-W motor powers Patriot Pro ebike up steep hills

Californian e-mobility firm Splach has returned to Indiegogo – where it launched a full-suspension e-scooter last year – to fund production of an all-terrain ebike named the Patriot Pro.

In development since 2018, the Patriot Pro has been designed as an electric road and mountain bike hybrid that's reckoned good for dirt, grass, gravel or city streets. It rocks a sporty aluminum alloy frame developed to "withstand more heavy and dynamic loads," with a fingerprint-reader bike lock up top for one-touch keyless activation.

The 1,500-W rear hub motor offers a thumb throttle top speed of 31 mph (50 km/h) and is able to tackle inclines of up to 38 percent, or riders can tap into six levels of pedal assist up to 20 mph (32 km/h) while making the most of the chain drive with Shimano 7-speed gears. A less powerful Bafang mid-drive option is also listed on the campaign page.

The 88-lb (40-kg) Patriot Pro comes with a 14.5-Ah Samsung battery for up to 28 miles (45 km) using the throttle or up to 50 mi (80 km) in pedal-assist mode. It's reckoned to take four to six hours to charge it up, but the unit can be removed for topping up indoors.

Bumps along the way are smoothed out by hydraulic front suspension with adjustable damping and a single spring shock to the rear, the ebike rides on 26x3-inch fat tires for "maximum contact of roads for optimum traction and steadiness, muddy trails in the forest, steep climbs in the mountains, rowdy descents or just cobble streets," and stopping power is provided by disc braking front and back.

Elsewhere, there's a color LCD display, lighting to the front and a reflector to the rear, and an adjustable seat.

Indiegogo pledges for the Patriot Pro start at US$1,899 as of writing. If all goes to plan, shipping is estimated to start in June. The video has more.

Source: Splach