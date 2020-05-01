Strøm rides into the city with stylish step-through ebike

Denmark's Strøm has launched a new version of its City ebike on Indiegogo. The City W has been designed with the female rider in mind and features a step-through aluminum frame, up to 350 watts of front hub motor power, puncture-proof tires and an optional front basket with integrated headlight.

The City W comes as a one-size-fits-all model that accommodates users between 155 - 205 cm (5 - 6.7 ft) in height. US ebikes come with a 350-W front hub motor for a top speed of 32 km/h (20 mph) and a thumb throttle, while the EU version gets a 250-W motor for up to 25 km/h (15 mph) and no throttle. Either way, you get six levels of pedal assist.

The 10.4-Ah removable battery unit integrated in the downtube offers up to 60 km (38 mi) of per charge range, with a full charge taking 3-4 hours. A 14-Ah battery is also available for up to 80 km (50 mi) per charge.

The City W's 10-Ah battery unit should be good for up to 60 km per charge, though a "Go Further" battery is available that pushes the range to 80 km Strøm

Elsewhere the 21-kg (46-lb) city ride features integrated front and rear lights, a handlebar trip computer with a USB port for charging devices on the move, three-speed Shimano gears, disc braking, and Schwalbe puncture-proof tires.

Indiegogo pledges for the EU version of the City W come in at €949, while the US model is €1,029 (about US$1,130). And your color options are black, white and red. You'll have to stump up an extra €75 for the nifty shopping basket, and the "Go Further" battery can be had for €80. If all goes to plan, shipping is expected to start in August.

Source: Strøm