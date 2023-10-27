© 2023 New Atlas
Stromer helps make handcrafted Spanish ebikes available to US riders

By Paul Ridden
October 27, 2023
The premium handcrafted X20 series ebikes merge "minimalist aesthetics" with Mahle SmartBike power
The X20 Pinion Smart.Shift commuter ebike has the stealthy look of a traditional ride but offers pedal-assist up to 20 mph and features 9-speed Pinion transmission technology
The X20 Pinion Smart.Shift ebike weighs in at 30.1 lb
The X20 Gravel ebike features a lightweight all-carbon frame
The X20 Gravel model features Mahle SmartBike technology and can be configured with Shimano or Campagnolo gears
The X20 Gravel ebike comes with a 60-mile battery with the option to add a range extender
Back in April 2022, premium Spanish bike maker Desiknio partnered with Swiss speed pedelec outfit Stromer, and is now using that alliance to bring its X20 Pinion commuter and X20 Gravel ebike to the US for the first time.

Plans for US sales of the X20 series ebikes were initially revealed at the same time as Stromer showed a prototype ceramic solid-state battery at Eurobike earlier this year, but we were left wanting for details.

"We are extremely excited to have Desiknio finally available in the North American market," said Stromer's Matti Rajakylä. "It fits our premium e-bike portfolio perfectly, complimenting the high-powered Stromers with lightweight options. Like with Stromers, every detail of Desiknio bikes is made with precision and care. On top of that the bikes ride like a dream and we’ve received high praise from our test riders in three events where we’ve showcased the bike this year. Now it’s finally here!"

The first handcrafted series member is the X20 Pinion Smart.Shift Class 1 urban commuter featuring a 250-W Mahle hub motor for 55 Nm (40.5 lb.ft) of torque and pedal-assist to 20 mph (32 km/h) plus a 236-Wh downtube battery for between 31 and 62 miles (50 - 100 km) of per-charge range – though an optional range extender can double the capacity.

The ebike rocks a Gates Carbon Drive CDX and Pinion C1.9XR transmission technology for a range of nine gears, and riding preferences can be tweaked via a companion mobile app. Its 6061 aluminum frame is available with a "low-slung top tube" for wider accessibility or standard step-over, and a carbon-fiber fork can be optioned in if preferred.

All in, this model tips the scales at 30.1 lb (14 kg) and is set for US availability towards the end of this year or beginning of next for a suggested retail price of US$5,995.

Next up is the X20 Gravel model, which is built around a handcrafted carbon monocoque frame, sports a Ritchey Ergo Comp drop handlebar, Brooks C13 Carved saddle, rolls on DSK wheels wrapped in Pirelli Black 45 tires, and stops with help from Campagnolo EKAR brakes.

Pedal-assist also comes courtesy of a 250-W Mahle hub motor (with responsive torque sensing) along with the same 62-mile downtube battery (plus an optional extra), but this ride sports a Shimano GRX 600 gearset (or Campagnolo EKAR 13S) instead of the Pinion.

The gravel ebike weighs in at 26.5 lb (12 kg) and will be available from Stromer US shortly, prices start at $5,995.

Sources: Desiknio, Stromer

