Stromer adds Pinion gearbox to ST2 Speed Pedelec

Swiss premium ebike maker Stromer has launched an upgraded version of its ST2 commuter ebike, adding a Pinion gearbox for a more flexible ride, an updated hub motor, high-volume Pirelli tires, and the option to include a suspension fork and suspension seat.

Unlike your average European ebike, a Speed Pedelec rises above the regulatory confines of 250-W motors for more power and higher assist speeds. They are classed as mopeds in the EU though, under category L1e-B, but roll as Class 3 ebikes in the US.

The ST2 Pinion city roller features a 750-W Cyro Drive 3 rear-hub motor for 40 Nm (29.5 lb.ft) of torque and pedal-assist up to 45 km/h (28 mph). It retains the low-maintenance Gates Carbon Belt Drive from the classic ST2, but gains a six-speed Pinion gearbox, which allows for gear changes even when the bike is at a standstill.

The downtube hosts the same removable 655-Wh battery for up to 120 km (75 miles) of per-charge range, and riders have the option to upgrade to an 814-Wh unit for 150 km or a 983-Wh flavor for 180 km.

The Launch Edition is available from April in green only, with two shades of gray to follow in June Stromer

Where the welds are visible on the frame of the ST2, Stromer has treated the aluminum frame of the Pinion edition to a smooth, seamless aesthetic. There is a display built into the top bar for at-a-glance status checks, but riders can also mount a smartphone running the OMNI companion app mid-handlebar thanks to the included SP Connect+ system.

The OMNI platform allows for tweaking of motor parameters, keyless activation, anti-theft protection (including GPS tracking, motor lock and alarm), ride metrics and history, and over-the-air updates.

Users can now optimize their riding stance courtesy of an adjustable handlebar stem. The Pinion edition rolls on 27.5-inch spoked rims wrapped in Pirelli Angel GT Urban high-volume tires for "maximum grip on every surface and in every weather." Stopping power is provided by dual-piston Stromer HD922 disc brakes developed by Tektro, with 203-mm rotors. And folks who want a smoother ride can also configure in a suspension fork and a spongy suspension seat.

The Stromer ST2 Pinion edition can be optioned with a suspension fork and a suspension seat for a smoother ride Stromer

Additional features include an integrated daylight-running dual-beam headlight and rear strip light, plus a U-beam light in the stem, for added visibility in traffic. It comes with a cooked-in SIM for mobile connectivity. Full fenders help keep splashes and debris away, there's a rear-view mirror for keeping an eye on approaching vehicles, and a rear cargo rack is included that's capable of hauling up to 22.5 kg (50 lb) of gear.

On sale from April in green, the ST2 Pinion starts at €6,890 (about US$7,350) and can be configured now at Stromer's online portal. Models in light or dark gray will be available from June.

Product page: ST2 Pinion Launch Edition