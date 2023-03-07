Stromer adds Pinion gearbox to ST2 Speed Pedelec
Swiss premium ebike maker Stromer has launched an upgraded version of its ST2 commuter ebike, adding a Pinion gearbox for a more flexible ride, an updated hub motor, high-volume Pirelli tires, and the option to include a suspension fork and suspension seat.
Unlike your average European ebike, a Speed Pedelec rises above the regulatory confines of 250-W motors for more power and higher assist speeds. They are classed as mopeds in the EU though, under category L1e-B, but roll as Class 3 ebikes in the US.
The ST2 Pinion city roller features a 750-W Cyro Drive 3 rear-hub motor for 40 Nm (29.5 lb.ft) of torque and pedal-assist up to 45 km/h (28 mph). It retains the low-maintenance Gates Carbon Belt Drive from the classic ST2, but gains a six-speed Pinion gearbox, which allows for gear changes even when the bike is at a standstill.
The downtube hosts the same removable 655-Wh battery for up to 120 km (75 miles) of per-charge range, and riders have the option to upgrade to an 814-Wh unit for 150 km or a 983-Wh flavor for 180 km.
Where the welds are visible on the frame of the ST2, Stromer has treated the aluminum frame of the Pinion edition to a smooth, seamless aesthetic. There is a display built into the top bar for at-a-glance status checks, but riders can also mount a smartphone running the OMNI companion app mid-handlebar thanks to the included SP Connect+ system.
The OMNI platform allows for tweaking of motor parameters, keyless activation, anti-theft protection (including GPS tracking, motor lock and alarm), ride metrics and history, and over-the-air updates.
Users can now optimize their riding stance courtesy of an adjustable handlebar stem. The Pinion edition rolls on 27.5-inch spoked rims wrapped in Pirelli Angel GT Urban high-volume tires for "maximum grip on every surface and in every weather." Stopping power is provided by dual-piston Stromer HD922 disc brakes developed by Tektro, with 203-mm rotors. And folks who want a smoother ride can also configure in a suspension fork and a spongy suspension seat.
Additional features include an integrated daylight-running dual-beam headlight and rear strip light, plus a U-beam light in the stem, for added visibility in traffic. It comes with a cooked-in SIM for mobile connectivity. Full fenders help keep splashes and debris away, there's a rear-view mirror for keeping an eye on approaching vehicles, and a rear cargo rack is included that's capable of hauling up to 22.5 kg (50 lb) of gear.
On sale from April in green, the ST2 Pinion starts at €6,890 (about US$7,350) and can be configured now at Stromer's online portal. Models in light or dark gray will be available from June.
Product page: ST2 Pinion Launch Edition
