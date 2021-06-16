Talos puts a 23-tool bike repair kit in your pocket

Following the successful Kickstarter for a 14-in-1 multitool last year, China's Talos is now aiming to keep cyclists on the road with the BikePal, which packs 23 tools into one pocket-friendly everyday carry package.

"Today, more people than ever are choosing bicycles for transportation, commuting and fun," said the company in a press release. "In many crowded cities, it’s the best way to get around and an environmentally friendly mode of travel. However, the daily wear and tear on bikes means that maintenance and repairs are a necessity. The problem is, how to have the tools you need without getting too weighed down? BikePal solves that problem, it’s the most compact, affordable, and useful bike toolkit available."

The BikePal can be used for tire and spoke repairs, chain servicing, handlebar adjustment, tightening loose bolts and screws, and more Talos

The BikePal has been designed for most common bicycle repairs and maintenance issues, including tire and spoke repairs, chain servicing, handlebar adjustment, tightening loose bolts and screws, and so on. The impressive array of bicycle repair tools fold in and out like a Swiss Army knife, and include a socket set with magnetic flat-, Phillips- and Torx-head screwdriver bits and various hex keys, tire tools, a chain cutter, a hex wrench and spoke tools.

Many of these tools are compatible with other last-mile transport solutions, such as skateboards and kickscooters, and could find use around the house for DIY projects and home maintenance. The hex wrench could even double as a bottle opener.

The BikePal is fashioned from stainless steel and ABS, measures 90 x 49 x 19 mm, and tips the scales at 208 g Talos

Measuring 90 x 49 x 19 mm (3.5 x 1.9 x 0.75 in) and weighing in at just 208 g (7.3 oz), the stainless steel and ABS BikePal is currently raising production funds on Kickstarter. Pledges start at US$19, which represents 60 percent off the expected retail price, and if all goes to plan, shipping is estimated to start in September. The video below has more.

Talos BikePal, 23-in-1 EDC Multi-tool

Source: Kickstarter