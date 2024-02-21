200-mile adventure cargo ebike takes hauling beyond city limits

Combining aspects of a mountain bike, trekking bike and cargo bike, Tern has designed an all-weather, all-terrain pedal-assist gear hauler called the Orox that taps into Bosch power and is dual-battery ready for extended trips into the wild.

"Six years ago, we introduced the GSD with the belief that a compact and easy-to-ride bike capable of carrying passengers and cargo would get people out of their cars and onto bikes," said Tern Team Captain, Josh Hon. "We were right, and we love seeing all the amazing things people are doing with the GSD in crowded cities. But we also realized that there are plenty of places people want to go that are unpaved. And they want to bring their gear. For those trips, we made the Orox."

To power riders and gear through rugged trails and tough climbs, Tern has opted for a Bosch Performance CX mid-drive motor for pedal-assist to 20 mph (or 25 km/h in Europe), which is matched to a 725-Wh or 800-Wh removable battery as standard. But the cargo ebike is ready to be optioned with dual batteries (one in the Frame Pack and the other behind the seatpost) for up to 200 miles (322 km) of per-charge riding.

With a weather eye on safety, the company reports that the battery, charger, drive unit and display have been tested and certified to UL 2849 standards, for peace of mind.

All packed up and ready to go: The Orox has a maximum load capacity of 462 lb for city riding, and 397 lb when adventuring off-road Tern

Basic ride info is displayed on the Bosch Kiox 300 screen, and the system works with a companion mobile app over Bluetooth for more control, turn-by-turn navigation, over-the-air updates plus smart alarm/GPS tracking via the Flow+ subscription service (12 months of free use is included).

The Orox is capable of hauling a total of 462 lb (210 kg), including the rider and gear/passenger, while rolling through urban or city streets, or 397 lb (180 kg) when venturing off-road. The 6061 aluminum mid-step frame also includes an integrated tow bar that's reported compatible with most trailer hitches. That frame is available in two sizes to suit riders from 5.1 ft to 6.4 ft (1.55 - 1.95 m) in height, and Tern engaged EFBE Prüftechnik in Germany to perform rigorous structural tests to ensure the cargo ebike could survive "hard outdoor usage."

Buyers have the option to roll with 4-inch-wide Schwalbe Johnny Watts tires or stud-ready Vee Snowball tires on 27.5-inch wheels – though the cargo ebike can also be had with 29-inch wheels wrapped in 2.6-inch-wide tires. The frame and fork can accommodate 26-inch wheels with 5-inch fat tires too, but riders will need to supply that option themselves.

The Orox can be optioned with a number of new accessories, including child-friendly seating, rear wheel guard and a front basket Tern

Though the tires will undoubtedly absorb some uneven terrain, there's no suspension in play here so you should prepare for some shakes. Reliable stopping power shapes up as Magura four-piston hydraulic brakes with 203-mm rotors. Heavy duty fenders help keep spray at bay, and daytime visibility as well as after-dark illumination comes courtesy of a 700-lumen wide-beam headlight, LED braking tail-light and optional side lights.

The Orox can be configured with a Gates CDX belt drive and 14-speed Rohloff Speedhub or chain-drive with a 12-speed Shimano Deore XT gearset. Pricing starts at US$6,499, which is on the pricey side but Tern bikes are built to last.

The company has also introduced a bunch of new accessories to go with the adventure cargo bike, including a trail rack, storm shield, panniers, and a dog carrier. The video below has more.

Meet the Orox: A heavy-duty, all-terrain electric bike for off-road adventures and massive hauls

