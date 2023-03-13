Carbon-framed eMTB looks to make light work of enduro trails

Italy's enduro ebike specialist Thok has launched a stealthy mixed-wheel trail adventurer called the Gram RC that's built around a stiff and light full carbon frame and is powered by a Shimano motor with matching battery.

The Gram RC's full carbon enduro frame comes in four sizes to accommodate riders from 1.54 to 2 m (5 - 6.5 ft) in height. The company has gone all in on carbon too, deciding against the use of aluminum inserts and instead pressing the pads directly into the frame for greater rigidity and less wear. It tips the scales at 23.3 kg (51 lb) minus the flat polyethylene pedals.

The frame features a "Viper Head" top tube with a chunky tapered head tube and specially designed FSA headset plus a Thok-designed steering lock to prevent damage to the frame during excessive handlebar rotation. There are carbon support ribs between the seat tube and the downtube for improved rigidity and pressure dissipation, even on the roughest trails. Cabling is routed internally for clean lines, and there's an adjustable Thok dropper seatpost with remote activation to whip the saddle out of the way in more technical sections.

The Thok Gram RC electric mountain bike features a Shimano EP8 mid-mount motor and a SRAM GX Eagle gearset Thok

The Shimano EP8 mid-mount motor produces a healthy 85 Nm (62.6 lb.ft) of torque and offers three levels of pedal-assist plus walk-assist if you need to get off and stroll up a nasty incline. This is paired with a quick-remove 630-Wh frame-integrated battery that's kept safe behind a high-density TPE cover.

A color LCD display on the Renthal Fatbar Carbon handlebar offers at-a-glance status checks and assist adjustment, and the rider is also treated to a 12-speed SRAM GX Eagle derailleur that's protected from impact by a universal hanger.

The Thok Gram range is made up of two carbon-framed electric enduro models Thok

Full suspension shapes up as a Fox 38 Float Factory Kashima fork with 180 mm of travel and a custom-tuned Fox X2 Float Factory Kashima adjustable shock. The eMTB rolls on CrankBrothers alloy ebike wheels in mullet configuration, with a 29-inch rim wrapped in a 2.6-inch Maxxis Assegai tire to the front and a 27.5-incher at the back. Stopping power is provided by Shimano Deore XT four-piston disc brakes with 203-mm rotors.

The Gram RC is available now for €9,900 (which converts to around US$10,550), including a bunch of dedicated accessories such as a multitool, suspension pump, water bottle and cage. A slightly heavier Gram model rocking less premium components is also available for €7,490. The video below has more.

The new THOK Gram - Carbon Revolution

Product pages: Gram RC, Gram