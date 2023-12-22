Thok's "e-SUV" designed for everyday urban travel and weekend off-roading

Italian ebike maker Thok has added a versatile road and trail buster called the MIG e-S to its mountain bike lineup, a Shimano-powered workhorse that's designed to get riders to work as well as out of the city and into the rough.

The latest MIG is powered by a Shimano STEPS E7000 mid-drive motor that can produce 60 Nm (44.25 lb.ft) of torque, and offers pedal-assist up to 25 km/h (15.5 mph), in line with European ebike regulations. This is paired with a low-slung 630-Wh downtube battery, though per-charge range estimates have not been given. And flexible ride choices are catered for by a 12-speed SRAM SX Eagle gearset.

A 6061 alloy frame with stretched top-tube, slack head-tube angle and straight seat-tube has been designed for "riding comfort, perfect traction and optimal control in the most technical passages both urban and off-road." That frame is available in four size options, with the medium size weighing in at 23.8 kg (52.4 lb).

The MIG e-S rides a mullet config, with both the 29- and 27.5-inch wheels rolling with Schwalbe Johnny Watts 365 tires Thok E-Bikes

Absorbing uneven terrain encountered during urban or trail-bound adventures is the job of a RockShox suspension fork with 150 mm of travel plus a custom-tuned RockShox Deluxe Select R Air shock with Horst linkage in back. The rider also benefits from a Thok telescopic dropper post, for whipping the seat out of the way during demanding ups or downs.

The MIG e-S comes in a mullet configuration with a 29-inch front wheel and a 27.5-inch roller at the back, both wrapped in puncture-resistant Schwalbe rubber rocking a reflective strip for improved visibility in traffic. Thok provides stopping power in the shape of SRAM disc brakes with 200-mm rotors.

Described as an e-SUV, the new MIG sports an aluminum rear rack that can haul up to 12 kg (26.5 lb) of gear, and the waterproof twin pannier bags are equipped with hooks for easy mounting. A 600-lumen front light and 30-lumen rear LED to help the rider see and be seen. The ebike ships with corrosion-resistant full fenders, a folding lock with case, and a side kickstand.

The MIG e-S is available to order now, pricing starts at €4,290 (which converts to around US$4,700).

Product page: Thok MIG- e-S