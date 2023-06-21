Thömus looks to the future with quick-sprinting carbon beauty

Swiss bike specialist Thömus has revealed a new tech-packed speed-pedelec designed to be "a statement of elegance and future-oriented thinking." The Twinner T1 Pro wears more carbon than not, is powered by a 1,600-W motor and packs a 1.6-kWh battery.

The T1 Pro is built around what Thömus calls the Twinner Carbon System, where the frame, fork, handlebar and wheels are all fashioned from lightweight and durable carbon fiber for a weight of 32.2 kg (71 lb) – including the standard 1,000-Wh battery that can be removed from its downtube housing for charging indoors. Riders can also option the ebike with a 1,638-Wh battery beast.

The S-Pedelec features a newly developed 1,000-W (1,600-W peak) transverse flux motor at the center of the rear wheel for up to 70 Nm (51.6 lb.ft) of torque and a 3.6-second sprint to its top assist speed of 45 km/h (28 mph). The ebike also benefits from a low-maintenance Gates CDX Carbon Belt drive and integrated 12-speed Pinion gearbox that allows for shifting while at a standstill.

The Twinner T1 Pro speed-pedelec can sprint to 45 km/h in 3.6 seconds, though probably not when a cargo trailer is hitched Thömus

The six-spoke carbon rims are wrapped in Vittoria Alway all-season tires, with either carbon or aluminum fenders available, and stopping power is provided by TRP 4-piston hydraulic brakes, with optional ABS to the front for controlled braking.

Rather than spoil the smooth lines with a display mounted atop the carbon handlebar, Thömus has opted to fully integrate the 3.5-inch touchscreen smart hub instead. Brightness auto adjusts for ambient lighting, and it allows the rider to look behind without turning around thanks to live video feeds from the optional rear-facing camera. The smart hub also keep the technology up to date via over-the-air updates, and is compatible with a companion mobile app.

Other features of note include daytime-running Supernova head- and tail-lights, plus a signature light to the front, heated ergonomic grips, and a frame-integrated rear cargo rack.

Pricing for the Twinner T1 Pro starts at CHF 9,750 (around US$10,900), though there is a much pricier Founders Edition for those looking for a more exclusive, limited-run ride. The video below has more.

TWINNER - IT'S SO TOMORROW

