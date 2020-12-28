The 10 most innovative cycling products of 2020

With another year drawing to a close – in this case, a particularly challenging year – it's time to once again take a look back at some of the most interesting bicycle-related products that were announced over the past 365 days.

As usual, some disclaimers apply. First of all, given the surging popularity of ebikes, we've given them their own separate list. That means there are no electric bicycles or related products included in this roundup.

Secondly, we're not claiming that the things being recapped here are necessarily the "best" cycling innovations from the past year. Instead, they're products that we think took a particularly unique approach to serving their purpose, and are therefore commendable for their ingenuity.

Additionally, a number of them were the subject of crowdfunding projects, which might or not might not actually reach the production phase. So … with all that in mind, check out our picks!