The 10 most innovative cycling products of 2020
With another year drawing to a close – in this case, a particularly challenging year – it's time to once again take a look back at some of the most interesting bicycle-related products that were announced over the past 365 days.
As usual, some disclaimers apply. First of all, given the surging popularity of ebikes, we've given them their own separate list. That means there are no electric bicycles or related products included in this roundup.
Secondly, we're not claiming that the things being recapped here are necessarily the "best" cycling innovations from the past year. Instead, they're products that we think took a particularly unique approach to serving their purpose, and are therefore commendable for their ingenuity.
Additionally, a number of them were the subject of crowdfunding projects, which might or not might not actually reach the production phase. So … with all that in mind, check out our picks!
-
July 13, 2020Strength may indeed be one of the selling points of carbon fiber bicycles, but many riders still worry about breaking the things. That's where the Superstrata bike comes in, as its frame is 3D printed from one continuous piece of carbon fiber.
-
February 05, 2020Setting the preload, rebound and compression on a full-suspension mountain bike can be a daunting task. The MotionIQ system is designed to help, though, by assessing users' rides in order to determine the best settings.
-
October 16, 2020Some people refuse to wear bike helmets because they find the things to be big, heavy and gawky-looking. That's where the Danish-made Newton-Rider helmet comes in, as it's sleek, thin, and made of semi-soft materials.
-
October 01, 2020When it comes to portable bicycle tire-inflating devices, hand pumps require a lot of effort, while CO2 cartridges are single-use only. That's where the aluminum Choka bike frame comes in, as it doubles as a compressed air tank.
-
February 06, 2020Although many cyclists like the retention offered by "clipless" pedals, there's something to be said for the ease-of-use and wide platform offered by flats. Hustle Bike Labs has tried to combine the best features of both, with its magnetic REM Pedal.
-
September 23, 2020Regardless of whether they ever use them or not, cyclists certainly do like their multitools. The things can be heavy and bulky, though, which is where the Swiss-designed Daysaver comes in – it combines nine tools in a single hex wrench.
-
February 10, 2020Electronically-shiftable bicycle drivetrains such as Di2 and eTap are becoming increasingly popular, but they're definitely pricey. Archer Components' D1x Trail offers a cheaper alternative, by adding electronic shifting to existing rear derailleurs.
-
June 08, 2020It can be a hassle, removing your bike lock from its frame mount (or from your bag) every time you want to use it. The Lobster Lock is different, though, in that it stays attached to your bike at all times – even when the lock is in use.
-
August 27, 2020Rear racks are certainly handy for carrying cargo on your bike, but they're not always long enough, wide enough, or just handy enough. The PedalPorteur was created to address those shortcomings, with a transformable design.
-
July 06, 2020If you're a mountain biker who wants to go fast yet maintain control, then you shouldn't overuse your brakes. That's where the BrakeAce comes in, as it's a power meter that's designed to monitor your brake usage throughout each ride.
Please keep comments to less than 150 words. No abusive material or spam will be published.