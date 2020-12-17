The ebikes that did things differently in 2020
This year has been a huge coming-out party for electric bikes, with sales going through the roof. Why? COVID-19 has been a huge factor – people just don't want to be smooshing themselves up against unknown disease bags on public transport any more. Also, wild weather events have made people more conscious of climate change, endowing EVs with a bit of a mass-market halo, and a lot of people have had a chance to test-ride an ebike now as well; test rides can very quickly create fans and evangelists. Either way, the segment has exploded.
As we look back over the year, we've covered a lot of bikes. But rather than focusing on the most practical and affordable, or putting together some sort of buyer's guide, we thought it'd be interesting to highlight the fresh and left-field design ideas that broke new ground in 2020.
-
July 27, 2020Well, here's one of the weirdest and wackiest ebikes we've ever seen. Germany's Hase Bikes has reinvented its Pino semi-recumbent tandem cargo ebike to offer a massive adjustment range, allowing riders from tall to small to hop on the front and go.
-
October 06, 2020This eye-catching ebike offers 750 watts of power, about 500 watt-hours of battery, a long list of neat gadgetry and an impossible-looking pair of hubless wheels you can poke your arm right through. But we'd urge caution when it comes to buying one.
-
October 12, 2020Nireeka's second carbon-framed ebike is an absolute sci-fi stunner to look at. It's also seriously powerful, rocking Bafang's biggest, baddest mid-drive motor and giant 4-inch fat tires for confident off-roading. We've been riding it for a few weeks.
-
December 09, 2020The Scout camper presents an interesting way of hitching together an ebike camping rig, towing as an unassuming box trailer before flipping open into a solo camper that's good for a sheltered night of sleep and comfortable indoor/outdoor basecamp.
-
September 17, 2020There are now a number of kits that allow users to temporarily convert their regular mountain bike into an ebike. While most of those involve swapping in a powered wheel or wheel-roller, Elevate is different – it's installed over the rear disc brake.
-
December 01, 2020Ariel Rider has released a beefy, moped-styled full-suspension ebike with dual batteries for monster range, and hub motors in the front and rear wheels for exceptional off-road capability. The Grizzly's cheaper than we'd expect, too, given its specs.
-
June 07, 2020Greyp is launching its ultra high-tech carbon-framed ebikes in the USA, with more built-in intelligent technology than anything else on the market, including topographical range maps, integrated video, fitness and navigation. We hopped on the saddle.
-
August 17, 2020In December 2019, Germany's Dr. Dennis Freiburg stamped his name into the Guinness Book of World Records with the world's lightest ebike: the 6.872-kg (15.15-lb) Freicycle. Now, he's revealed how he did it – with a 600-watt friction drive motor.
-
February 13, 2020This mud-flinging off-road monster is a prototype by an Italian company, SEM, that's looking to do some business in the USA. With its massive grunt and interesting double drive system, it would be an absolute brute on the trails.
-
February 11, 2020When it comes to ebikes, there are some that make a point of looking like high-tech electric bicycles, and others that try to look as normal as possible. The Platzhirsch occupies a sort of middle ground, as it's sleek yet also very eye-catching.
-
February 17, 2020The Model 1 from Civilized Cycles combines scooter, moped, electric bike and cargo bike into one funky-looking ride. Those integrated panniers lock up to haul 20 liters of cargo inside, or pull out to offer 80 liters of extended carrying capacity.
-
June 21, 2020The human brain's threat response system is state-of-the-art, and this interesting ebike incorporates a brain-machine interface that reads your brainwaves to detect threats and then acts on them before you've had a chance to think about it.
-
August 13, 2020Ebikes offer tremendous exercise opportunities for people trying to get in shape, and the 1,000-watt New Leaf 3.0 is built from aircraft-grade chromoly steel to allow seriously big, heavy riders a chance to get out on the road with confidence.
-
May 28, 2020Gogoro is likely best known for its colorful smart e-scooters and battery-swapping networks, but the mobility company is now adding an ebike called the Eeyo 1 to its product line up, which features an all-new digital drive called the Eeyo Smartwheel.
With all that COVID cash rushing into the market and buyers showing more enthusiasm than ever to explore ebikes as a clean commuting option with as much or as little exercise as you like, the stage is set for an even more interesting 2021.
