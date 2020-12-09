© 2020 New Atlas
Scout ebike camper trailer inspires two-wheeled micro adventures

By C.C. Weiss
December 09, 2020
Enjoy a quiet day of reading and sightseeing with the CreaCon Scout/Tough camping trailer
Enjoy a quiet day of reading and sightseeing with the CreaCon Scout/Tough camping trailer
Designed for ebikes, the CreaCon Scout camper provides a towable solution for camping solos and duos
The versatile tent/awning system can be set up in various ways
At roughly 104 lb dry, the Scout/Tough camping trailer combo is designed for compact, easy ebike towing
CreaCon offers a variety of accessories, including crossbars that can create a multi-sport micro-camping rig
A look inside the single-sleeper Scout Center
The Scout sleeps a single adult in the camper but can sleep a second inside the available extended annex tent
In addition to a bed, the Scout has storage for food, clothes, camping gear and other provisions
With a few flips and folds, the Scout camper packs down into a lower, more towable box form
The Scout could be used for a multi-night bikepacking journey, a single night of camping or a comfy afternoon nap in the park
Enjoy a quiet day of reading and sightseeing with the CreaCon Scout/Tough camping trailer
Scout ebike micro-camper
The Scout packs down to around saddle height to improve handling and not interfere with the rear view
Bikepacking usually involves camping in a backpacking tent or other easily carried ultralight shelter, but bike-sized camping trailers have been popping up as an interesting alternative. With electric bikes continuing to grow in power and popularity, certain bikepacking trips are starting to resemble RV camping a little more, backpacking a little less. The all-new Scout camper presents another way of hitching together an ebike camping rig, towing as an unassuming box trailer before flipping open into a solo camper that's good for a sheltered night of sleep and comfortable indoor/outdoor basecamp in which to relax away the morning, afternoon and evening.

The Scout joins a tiny but eclectic bike camper space comprising the likes of inflatable trailers, transforming teardrops, and even amphibious e-trike micro-motorhomes. The Scout itself is just the boxy camper module without the trailer, and CreaCon offers its Tough trailer for the task of carrying the Scout from home to campsite and back again. The split camper/trailer design becomes an advantage when you find yourself needing a bicycle trailer for things other than camping – the lightweight Scout removes to leave the Tough trailer free for tasks like hauling work tools or groceries.

The Tough/Scout combo tows as a fairly compact box that stands at roughly bicycle saddle height. The midsize Scout "Center" model measures 144 cm (57 in) long, by 95 cm (37 in) wide, by 99 cm (39 in) high when packed up on the Tough and ready to tow.

The duo weighs 47 kg (104 lb) together, with the Scout module accounting for just 19 kg (42 lb) thanks to its lightweight composite sandwich-panel construction. That leaves 81 kg (179 lb) of payload for carrying along camping gear, clothes and other essentials.

To help cyclists put the payload to use, CreaCon organizes storage space into a three-level system that starts with dedicated space below the bed for smaller items like food, water and cooking gear. Things like folding tables and sleeping bags can store in the largest space between the bed and closed top. A small 30-liter top storage hatch is easily accessible from outside, keeping things like snacks, rain gear and water bottles within easy reach – no need to assemble the full camper for access.

At camp, the Scout's outer shell folds up 90 degrees to stand 180 cm (71 in) tall as a high-ceilinged rear entryway. Two other structural components swing around to connect the high rear roof with the low front box, adding hard sides to create a wedge-shaped living module. The process takes just a few minutes, and the sped-up clip below shows exactly how it gets done.

Scout stop- and stay-Camper - Aufbau in Stopmotion

As you can see above, after the main body is set up, the Scout's large rear hatch door swings open and serves as an entryway awning with help from the telescoping support poles. The optional annex tent kit hangs three individual pieces of waterproof canvas around those poles to surround the entry with a tent. Any one of the fabric panels can be set up as an awning extension, as shown in the image below.

Inside, the bed measures 190 cm x 90 cm (75 x 35 in), nearly as large as a standard twin-size bed, providing sleeping space for a single adult. An available awning extension kit creates a larger annex tent that can house a cot for a second person.

Beyond overnight camping, CreaCon pitches the Scout trailer camper as a shady shelter for the beach, a place to enjoy a book or snack at the park, a private escape from the elements while fishing, a miniature vendor cart for businesses and more. The hatch door can close and lock to protect valuables.

The Scout Center model described costs €4,700 (approx. US$5,700) for the camper module itself. Given that it's designed to work hand-in-hand with the Tough trailer, we'd imagine many buyers will opt for the €6,580 ($7,980) camper/trailer bundle. The Tough trailer includes a hydraulic overrun brake and connects to the bike via a lockable Weber coupling. The annex tent is available starting at €405 ($500), and CreaCon offers a variety of other accessories designed to work with the Scout, including a PVC tent floor, roof crossbars, a folding table, a cot, a solar panel kit and collapsible storage crates.

Below the midsize Center model, CreaCon offers the smaller, 15-lb (6.8-kg) Compact model for €4,400 ($5,350) as just a camper box or €5,980 ($7,250) when bundled with the Tough trailer. This model has a narrower body that fits between the trailer wheels and houses a slimmer 60-cm (24-in)-wide bed. The company plans to add a larger two-person Comfort model in the future.

Source: CreaCon

View gallery - 12 images

