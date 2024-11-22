© 2024 New Atlas
Trek gears easy heft city ebike to apartment dwellers with wanderlust

By Paul Ridden
November 22, 2024
The FX+ 7 is pitched as "perfect for commuters who want to nimbly navigate inner-city streets, multi-floor walkups, and more"
View 6 Images
The FX+ 7 is built around a lightweight aluminum frame with a carbon fork
The FX+ 7 comes with integrated lighting front and back
The FX+ 7 boasts an included rear rack that's ready for MIK-compatible panniers
The FX+ 7 can roll for up to 50 miles in eco mode, or sprint to a top pedal-assisted speed of 28 mph if you need to get where you're going fast
Trek says that with the FX+ 7 "you get a bike that's not only beautiful to look at, but a dream to ride thanks to the quiet, natural-feeling assist"
Trek is looking to help riders get around in premium style with a tasty commuter in low- and high-step variants. The FX+ 7 city ebike is reported "light enough to carry up stairs, powerful enough to fly up climbs, and equipped to carry whatever riders need."

As well as being a "fun and functional ebike will add an extra boost (and plenty of ease) to every adventure," the new FX+ 7 is designed to be a fairly light heft up apartment steps or from platform to train. As such, it tips the scales at just 41 lb (18.65 kg) fully equipped.

Its Alpha Platinum aluminum frame with internal cable routing fits nicely with the "beautiful to look at" design vibe, and that's capped off by a strong-but-light carbon fork with stealthy fender mounts and thru axle. The geometry encourages an upright riding stance, and the included MIK-compatible rear rack can accommodate rear and side panniers. The ebike is rated to haul a total of 300 lb (136 kg), and has been certified to UL 2849 safety standards.

Powering the commute is a 250-W TQ HPR50 motor (300 watt peak) that's both quiet and compact. HRP stands for Harmonic Pin Ring transmission, which Trek describes as "a relatively simple, yet ingenious, drive mechanism that operates similarly to a rotary motor, but more refined. Internally, there are three concentric precision pieces, an elliptical wave generator, inner flex spline, and a circular spline, that come together to propel you forward, while remaining small and lightweight." The motor supports pedal-assist up to 28 mph (45 km/h) and produces 50 Nm (36.8 lb.ft) of torque.

The FX+ 7 comes with a 360-Wh, UL 2271-certified internal battery for around 50 miles (80 km) of assisted riding in eco mode, which is reckoned enough for most commutes. But if you need more juice, a 160-Wh range extender is available and could extend your per-charge ride up to 75 miles in total. Trek has also thrown in a 10-speed Shimano U6000 drivetrain with CUES smooth shifting for more flexible ride choices.

Elsewhere, the city bike rolls on Bontrager rims wrapped in 700x40c tires, and stopping power is provided by Shimano hydraulic disc brakes with 180-mm rotors. There's a basic LED display on the top tube for quick status checks, but a Quad Lock mount on the stem allows riders to have their phone in front of them and charge it without plugging in while on the move. That handset could be running the Trek Central app for onscreen ebike data, as well as being able to adjust assist levels to suit personal preference or needs, enable turn-by-turn navigation, and more.

Integrated lighting front and back helps with daytime visibility and after-dark exploration, while full fenders should keep splashes at bay, plus there's a side kickstand for parking ease. The ebike sports a 6061 alloy seatpost with a Verse Comp saddle out of the box, but is compatible with droppers should you want the flexibility to switch between different rider styles.

Trek bikes don't usually roll at the budget end of the mobility spectrum, and the FX+ 7 is no exception. The city ebike carries a US$3,999.99 price tag, and is available in low-stepover or higher stepover frame variants.

Product page: FX+ 7

Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

