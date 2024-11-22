Trek gears easy heft city ebike to apartment dwellers with wanderlust

Trek is looking to help riders get around in premium style with a tasty commuter in low- and high-step variants. The FX+ 7 city ebike is reported "light enough to carry up stairs, powerful enough to fly up climbs, and equipped to carry whatever riders need."

As well as being a "fun and functional ebike will add an extra boost (and plenty of ease) to every adventure," the new FX+ 7 is designed to be a fairly light heft up apartment steps or from platform to train. As such, it tips the scales at just 41 lb (18.65 kg) fully equipped.

Its Alpha Platinum aluminum frame with internal cable routing fits nicely with the "beautiful to look at" design vibe, and that's capped off by a strong-but-light carbon fork with stealthy fender mounts and thru axle. The geometry encourages an upright riding stance, and the included MIK-compatible rear rack can accommodate rear and side panniers. The ebike is rated to haul a total of 300 lb (136 kg), and has been certified to UL 2849 safety standards.

The FX+ 7 comes with integrated lighting front and back Trek

Powering the commute is a 250-W TQ HPR50 motor (300 watt peak) that's both quiet and compact. HRP stands for Harmonic Pin Ring transmission, which Trek describes as "a relatively simple, yet ingenious, drive mechanism that operates similarly to a rotary motor, but more refined. Internally, there are three concentric precision pieces, an elliptical wave generator, inner flex spline, and a circular spline, that come together to propel you forward, while remaining small and lightweight." The motor supports pedal-assist up to 28 mph (45 km/h) and produces 50 Nm (36.8 lb.ft) of torque.

The FX+ 7 comes with a 360-Wh, UL 2271-certified internal battery for around 50 miles (80 km) of assisted riding in eco mode, which is reckoned enough for most commutes. But if you need more juice, a 160-Wh range extender is available and could extend your per-charge ride up to 75 miles in total. Trek has also thrown in a 10-speed Shimano U6000 drivetrain with CUES smooth shifting for more flexible ride choices.

The FX+ 7 can roll for up to 50 miles in eco mode, or sprint to a top pedal-assisted speed of 28 mph if you need to get where you're going fast Trek

Elsewhere, the city bike rolls on Bontrager rims wrapped in 700x40c tires, and stopping power is provided by Shimano hydraulic disc brakes with 180-mm rotors. There's a basic LED display on the top tube for quick status checks, but a Quad Lock mount on the stem allows riders to have their phone in front of them and charge it without plugging in while on the move. That handset could be running the Trek Central app for onscreen ebike data, as well as being able to adjust assist levels to suit personal preference or needs, enable turn-by-turn navigation, and more.

Integrated lighting front and back helps with daytime visibility and after-dark exploration, while full fenders should keep splashes at bay, plus there's a side kickstand for parking ease. The ebike sports a 6061 alloy seatpost with a Verse Comp saddle out of the box, but is compatible with droppers should you want the flexibility to switch between different rider styles.

Trek bikes don't usually roll at the budget end of the mobility spectrum, and the FX+ 7 is no exception. The city ebike carries a US$3,999.99 price tag, and is available in low-stepover or higher stepover frame variants.

FX+ 7/7S: The future is light

