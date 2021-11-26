Trentasei mountain bike pairs giant wheels with a carbon frame

It was just a couple of weeks ago that we told you about DirtySixer's latest 36-inch-wheeled mountain bike. If you liked it, but would prefer something with a carbon fiber frame and rims, then you might want to check out the Trentasei//36 Carbon 1.

Originally conceived by Italian designer Bruno Vittorio – who passed away in August – the bike is now going to be manufactured by Italian startup 36pollici, headed up by his daughter Eleonora.

Along with its carbon fiber main frame, it additionally features a custom rigid carbon fork made by Italy's Bright Racing Shocks, and carbon-rimmed wheels courtesy of Italian manufacturer Braus. And apart from its VeeTire T-Monster 36 x 2.25 tubeless tires, other component specs haven't been listed at this point (although the prototype does sport hydraulic disc brakes and a SRAM XO carbon crankset).

The Trentasei//36 Carbon 1 should be commercially available as of early 2022 36pollici

Interestingly enough, while DirtySixer's bikes are aimed primarily at taller-than-average cyclists, the single-size Carbon 1 is made to fit riders ranging in height from just 165 cm (5 ft, 4 in) to about 190 cm (6 ft, 2 in). Instead of pursuing tall buyers, 36pollici is emphasizing the facts that the big wheels should increase stability by creating more of a gyroscopic effect as they spin, plus they should make it easier to roll over obstacles on the trail.

According to a report on Pinkbike, the Trentasei//36 Carbon 1 reportedly tips the scales at 12 kg (26.5 lb), and ought to be available starting next year at a yet-to-be-announced price. A fully aluminum model – plus one with an aluminum main triangle and carbon seat stays and chain stays – are also on the way.

Source: 36pollici via Pinkbike

