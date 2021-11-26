© 2021 New Atlas
Bicycles

Trentasei mountain bike pairs giant wheels with a carbon frame

By Ben Coxworth
November 26, 2021
Trentasei mountain bike pairs...
The Trentasei//36 Carbon 1 has carbon-rimmed 36-inch wheels and a full carbon frame
The Trentasei//36 Carbon 1 has carbon-rimmed 36-inch wheels and a full carbon frame
View 5 Images
A fully aluminum model – plus one with an aluminum main triangle and carbon seat stays and chain stays (pictured) – are on the way
1/5
A fully aluminum model – plus one with an aluminum main triangle and carbon seat stays and chain stays (pictured) – are on the way
The Trentasei//36 Carbon 1 has carbon-rimmed 36-inch wheels and a full carbon frame
2/5
The Trentasei//36 Carbon 1 has carbon-rimmed 36-inch wheels and a full carbon frame
Along with its carbon fiber main frame, the Carbon 1 additionally features a custom rigid carbon fork made by Italy's Bright Racing Shocks, and carbon-rimmed wheels courtesy of Italian manufacturer Braus
3/5
Along with its carbon fiber main frame, the Carbon 1 additionally features a custom rigid carbon fork made by Italy's Bright Racing Shocks, and carbon-rimmed wheels courtesy of Italian manufacturer Braus
The Trentasei//36 Carbon 1 should be commercially available as of early 2022
4/5
The Trentasei//36 Carbon 1 should be commercially available as of early 2022
The Trentasei//36 Carbon 1 reportedly tips the scales at 12 kg (26.5 lb)
5/5
The Trentasei//36 Carbon 1 reportedly tips the scales at 12 kg (26.5 lb)
View gallery - 5 images

It was just a couple of weeks ago that we told you about DirtySixer's latest 36-inch-wheeled mountain bike. If you liked it, but would prefer something with a carbon fiber frame and rims, then you might want to check out the Trentasei//36 Carbon 1.

Originally conceived by Italian designer Bruno Vittorio – who passed away in August – the bike is now going to be manufactured by Italian startup 36pollici, headed up by his daughter Eleonora.

Along with its carbon fiber main frame, it additionally features a custom rigid carbon fork made by Italy's Bright Racing Shocks, and carbon-rimmed wheels courtesy of Italian manufacturer Braus. And apart from its VeeTire T-Monster 36 x 2.25 tubeless tires, other component specs haven't been listed at this point (although the prototype does sport hydraulic disc brakes and a SRAM XO carbon crankset).

The Trentasei//36 Carbon 1 should be commercially available as of early 2022
The Trentasei//36 Carbon 1 should be commercially available as of early 2022

Interestingly enough, while DirtySixer's bikes are aimed primarily at taller-than-average cyclists, the single-size Carbon 1 is made to fit riders ranging in height from just 165 cm (5 ft, 4 in) to about 190 cm (6 ft, 2 in). Instead of pursuing tall buyers, 36pollici is emphasizing the facts that the big wheels should increase stability by creating more of a gyroscopic effect as they spin, plus they should make it easier to roll over obstacles on the trail.

According to a report on Pinkbike, the Trentasei//36 Carbon 1 reportedly tips the scales at 12 kg (26.5 lb), and ought to be available starting next year at a yet-to-be-announced price. A fully aluminum model – plus one with an aluminum main triangle and carbon seat stays and chain stays – are also on the way.

Source: 36pollici via Pinkbike

View gallery - 5 images

Tags

BicyclesMountain BikesCarbon FiberCycling
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!