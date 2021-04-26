© 2021 New Atlas
NFC inner tube lets cyclists check air pressure with their smartphone

By Ben Coxworth
April 26, 2021
Users have to hold their phone within 3 cm (1.2) of the Tubo-MTB PSENS' NFC chip
Users have to hold their phone within 3 cm (1.2) of the Tubo-MTB PSENS' NFC chip
The Tubo-MTB PSENS is priced at US$49.90 per tube
Like Tubolito's other tubes, the Tubo-MTB PSENS (pictured here with its NFC chip) is made of a thermoplastic polymer
Austrian manufacturer Tubolito is already known for its tough, lightweight plastic bicycle inner tubes. Now, the company has added a chip to one model, which allows users to check their tire pressure using an app.

Known as the Tubo-MTB PSENS, the new mountain-bike-specific tube incorporates a pressure-sensing NFC (near field communication) chip that reportedly weighs only a few grams. Like other NFC chips, it gets temporarily powered up by the radio waves emitted by a reader device such a smartphone. This means that it does not require a battery.

The tube gets placed inside a third-party tire just like any other tube, and is then pumped up to the user's preferred air pressure. Whenever that person subsequently wishes to check their tire pressure, they just launch a dedicated iOS/Android app, then hold their phone within 3 cm (1.2 in) of the chip – it's located beside the valve stem.

This does mean that the user can't check the pressure while they're riding, which they probably shouldn't be doing anyway. Cyclists can do so using the Quarq TyreWiz and the SKS Airspy, although both devices are externally mounted on the valve stems, and do require periodic battery charges.

The Tubo-MTB PSENS is available now in 27.5 and 29-inch tire sizes – which tip the scales at 90 g and 93 g respectively – priced at a whopping US$49.90 per tube. Both are presta valve only.

We're still waiting to hear back from the company regarding the possibility of an air-pressure-sensing NFC chip that could be used in tubeless tires. In the meantime, you can see the PSENS tech in action, in the video below.

Source: Tubolito via BikeRadar

Tubo-MTB PSENS EN

Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.
