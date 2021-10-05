Urwahn announces limited-run, copper-plated MCM EDT "fashion ebike"

If an ebike with a weird-looking partially-3D-printed steel frame isn't already unique enough for you, how about if that frame is copper-plated? Such is the case with the new Urwahn MCM EDT, but take note – only 50 of the bikes were made.

We first heard about Germany's Urwahn Bikes back in 2017, when the company announced its Stadtfuchs city bike. In the years since, the Platzhirsch ebike and the Acros gravel bike have followed.

All three share the same frame, which is made up of separate steel tubes that are joined together via 3D-printed steel connectors. Additionally, instead of having a separate seat tube and seat stays, the frame's seat tube curves back and splits in two to become the seat stays. According to Urwahn, this design helps the rear end of the frame to absorb road vibrations by flexing – it also looks kinda cool.

The frame's seat tube curves back and splits in two to become the seat stays Urwahn Bikes

Created in partnership with German luxury leather goods company MCM Worldwide, the MCM EDT takes that same frame and coats it in copper. MCM's distinctive monogram is featured on various locations throughout the bicycle, including on a brass head-tube badge which lists that specific bike's number in the 50-unit production run.

The rider's pedalling power is augmented by a 250-watt Mahle ebikemotion rear hub motor, which itself is powered by a removable 250-Wh lithium battery located inside the down tube. One charge should reportedly be good for a range of up to 80 km (50 miles). The top motor-assisted speed is 25 km/h (16 mph).

The MCM EDT weighs in at 14 kg (31 lb) Urwahn Bikes

Other features include a Gates Carbon belt-drive drivetrain; internal cable routing; Shimano hydraulic disc brakes; a Brooks Cambium saddle and grips; Continental Grand Prix Urban tires; plus a LightSKIN handlebar and seatpost with integrated LED head- and tail lights. The whole thing is claimed to tip the scales at 14 kg (31 lb) in a size Medium.

The Urwahn MCM EDT is available now, priced at a whopping €9,499 (about US$11,028). You can see hip-hop artist A$AP Nast riding it around in a studio, in the video below.

Urwahn Bikes x MCM - World's first luxury E-Bike - Fashion meets Technology made from 3D Printer

