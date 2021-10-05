© 2021 New Atlas
Bicycles

Urwahn announces limited-run, copper-plated MCM EDT "fashion ebike"

By Ben Coxworth
October 05, 2021
Urwahn announces limited-run, ...
Only 50 of the ebikes were made – and each one costs over $11,000
Only 50 of the ebikes were made – and each one costs over $11,000
View 10 Images
The MCM EDT features MCM-monogrammed rims
1/10
The MCM EDT features MCM-monogrammed rims
The MCM EDT's LightSKIN LED seatpost
2/10
The MCM EDT's LightSKIN LED seatpost
MCM's distinctive monogram is featured on various locations throughout the bike
3/10
MCM's distinctive monogram is featured on various locations throughout the bike
A brass head-tube badge lists each specific bike's number in the 50-unit production run
4/10
A brass head-tube badge lists each specific bike's number in the 50-unit production run
The rider's pedalling power is augmented by a 250-watt Mahle ebikemotion rear hub motor
5/10
The rider's pedalling power is augmented by a 250-watt Mahle ebikemotion rear hub motor
The MCM EDT weighs in at 14 kg (31 lb)
6/10
The MCM EDT weighs in at 14 kg (31 lb)
A copper-plated MCM water bottle is also available
7/10
A copper-plated MCM water bottle is also available
The frame's seat tube curves back and splits in two to become the seat stays
8/10
The frame's seat tube curves back and splits in two to become the seat stays
The MCM EDT features a charging port in its down tube
9/10
The MCM EDT features a charging port in its down tube
Only 50 of the ebikes were made – and each one costs over $11,000
10/10
Only 50 of the ebikes were made – and each one costs over $11,000
View gallery - 10 images

If an ebike with a weird-looking partially-3D-printed steel frame isn't already unique enough for you, how about if that frame is copper-plated? Such is the case with the new Urwahn MCM EDT, but take note – only 50 of the bikes were made.

We first heard about Germany's Urwahn Bikes back in 2017, when the company announced its Stadtfuchs city bike. In the years since, the Platzhirsch ebike and the Acros gravel bike have followed.

All three share the same frame, which is made up of separate steel tubes that are joined together via 3D-printed steel connectors. Additionally, instead of having a separate seat tube and seat stays, the frame's seat tube curves back and splits in two to become the seat stays. According to Urwahn, this design helps the rear end of the frame to absorb road vibrations by flexing – it also looks kinda cool.

The frame's seat tube curves back and splits in two to become the seat stays
The frame's seat tube curves back and splits in two to become the seat stays

Created in partnership with German luxury leather goods company MCM Worldwide, the MCM EDT takes that same frame and coats it in copper. MCM's distinctive monogram is featured on various locations throughout the bicycle, including on a brass head-tube badge which lists that specific bike's number in the 50-unit production run.

The rider's pedalling power is augmented by a 250-watt Mahle ebikemotion rear hub motor, which itself is powered by a removable 250-Wh lithium battery located inside the down tube. One charge should reportedly be good for a range of up to 80 km (50 miles). The top motor-assisted speed is 25 km/h (16 mph).

The MCM EDT weighs in at 14 kg (31 lb)
The MCM EDT weighs in at 14 kg (31 lb)

Other features include a Gates Carbon belt-drive drivetrain; internal cable routing; Shimano hydraulic disc brakes; a Brooks Cambium saddle and grips; Continental Grand Prix Urban tires; plus a LightSKIN handlebar and seatpost with integrated LED head- and tail lights. The whole thing is claimed to tip the scales at 14 kg (31 lb) in a size Medium.

The Urwahn MCM EDT is available now, priced at a whopping €9,499 (about US$11,028). You can see hip-hop artist A$AP Nast riding it around in a studio, in the video below.

Urwahn Bikes x MCM - World's first luxury E-Bike - Fashion meets Technology made from 3D Printer

Source: Urwahn Bikes

View gallery - 10 images

Tags

BicyclesebikesLuxury
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Popular Stories

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!