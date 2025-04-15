Bike-mounted lock wraps its arms around whatever it can reach

Using a traditional U-lock can be a hassle, as you have to pull it out of your bag, take it apart, then run its shackle through the bike's frame before putting it back together. The bike-mounted V-160 offers a simpler approach, in that you just push it head-first into whatever's at hand.

Currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign, the V-160 is made by French startup Strong. Here's how it works …

When you first get the lock, you mount it on your bike's head tube so that its two interlocking steel arms protrude out over the front wheel. Screws are used to initially get the V-160's aluminum mounting bracket in place, but those later get replaced with included rivets that can't be removed without a special tool.

The V-160 in its open state, viewed from its underside Strong

When you subsequently want to lock up to a sign post, railing or some other immovable object, you start by using the V-160's key to open its arms out to either side. You next loosen a hand nut to adjust the angle of the lock, then just push said lock into said sign post, etc.

Doing so depresses a lever at the back of the lock, which automatically causes the arms to swing back in and lock together around the far side of the post. They stay that way until you unlock them, at which point you simply back the bike out and ride away. No batteries are required at any step in the process, which takes no more than a few seconds.

World’s Fastest Bike & Scooter Locks – V-160 & T-160

The whole thing reportedly tips the scales at 3.2 kg (7 lb), which Strong points out is considerably lighter than a front rack or basket loaded with cargo. It should be noted that the V-160 isn't compatible with bikes that have integrated baskets or headlights. Most other bikes ought to be OK, although prospective buyers are advised to contact the company to check before backing.

Of course, it should also be noted that the V-160 won't do anything to keep the bike's wheels from being stolen. So if you have quick-release wheels, or if you frequently lock up for long periods in high-theft areas, you might want to pursue other options.

The V-160 (black) alongside the scooter-specific T-160 (red) Strong

Assuming the V-160 reaches production, a pledge of US$239 will get you one – the planned retail price is $359. Strong additionally offers a scooter-specific T-160 model for a pledge of $189 (retail $299).

Potential backers might also want to check out the Lobster Lock, which is a folding lock that stays attached to the bike's down tube.

Source: Kickstarter

