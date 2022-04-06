VanMoof lowers the bar for everyday ebikers with smart, step-through A5

Looking to attract more people to the world of ebikes, Dutch outfit VanMoof has refreshed its lineup of electrified two-wheelers to include its first step-through frame. The newly-introduced A5 is designed for easy access and smooth city riding, and together with its straight-framed sidekick brings some new bells and whistles to the table.

VanMoof rolled into the world of ebikes back in 2013 with what it billed as the world's first intelligent commuter bike. Packed with GPS navigation, anti-theft tech, an electric motor and smart pedal-assist, the VanMoof 10 was designed to make cycling through the city a breeze, and this has remained the company's modus operandi ever since.

Its last big update came in 2020 when it introduced the S3 and X3, a pair of ebikes of different sizes packing in yet more tech at a lower price point, starting at around US$2,000. The new models represent a jump in price, but carry no less than 231 new custom-designed parts the company promises will help make ebiking even easier for everyday folks.

Pricing for the VanMoof S5 and A5 starts at US$2,998 VanMoof

“Only a handful of parts remain from our previous models, the S3 and X3," said VanMoof co-founder Ties Carlier. "Every last detail from the frame down to the chip sets and sensors has been engineered for the smoothest, most powerful ride ever.”

The new bikes are powered by a 250-W motor packed into the front wheel hub, which VanMoof says has been re-engineered to operate in near-silence. The 487-Wh removable battery pack offers up to 150 km (93 miles) of range on the S5 and 140 km (86 miles) on the A5. How far each charge carries the bike will depend, with the power output controlled by a newly designed torque sensor and shifter that intelligently responds to the user's pace to smooth out the ride.

Front view of the VanMoof S5 VanMoof

VanMoof has dropped the LED matrix display embedded in the top tube on its outgoing models in favor of an LED Halo Ring system, which consists of circular lights at the edge of the handlebar grips that offer feedback on speed, battery levels and locking status. There is an optional phone mount to turn the handlebars into a mobile dashboard, with a USB-C charging port also built into the bike to keep devices topped up while you're on the road.

The company has also reimagined the bikes' anti-theft technology, reworking its in-wheel kick lock to feature an auto retract function that locks up with a "tap of your toe" and unlocks when it senses the rider nearby. Both models come with attachment points for cargo racks at the front and back.

The newly introduced VanMoof S5 and A5 side by side VanMoof

As with its previous pairings, one model is designed for a higher riding position for better view of the road, with the S5 featuring a higher top tube, larger 27.5-inch wheels and a geometry suited to riders between 165 and 210 cm (5 ft 5 in and 6 ft 11 in). The more accessible A5 features the company's first true step-through frame and 24-inch wheels, suited for those between 155 and 200 cm (5 ft 1 in and 6 ft 6 in).

Pricing for the VanMoof S5 and A5 starts at US$2,998, with both models available from April 5. The video below offers a brief overview of the tech onboard.

VanMoof S5 & A5 E-Bikes

Source: VanMoof