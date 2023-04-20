Vässla Pedal ebike rides striking Scandinavian style into the US

Swedish ebike maker Vässla has announced the US launch of its award-winning Pedal model, which was released in Europe last year. Now up for pre-order nationwide, New Yorkers are also being invited to join a subscription service where they can ride out for $109 per month.

The Pedal was designed in collaboration with Munich-based Christian Zanzotti, and has notched up Gold in the 2023 German Design Awards.

The wide top tube of the ebike's aluminum frame is angled for easier rider access, and is home to the removable 360-Wh Li-ion battery made up of Samsung 21700 cells. A Lezyne 65-lux front light is located under the U of the carbon-fiber fork and the rear strip sits under the seatpost. The urban ebike supports rider heights running from 5 ft to 6.6 ft (1.55 - 2 m), and all-in, it tips the scales at 47 lb (21.4 kg).

Though the 250-W Limotec rear-hub motor may appear somewhat lacking for the US market, it's reported capable of producing 45 Nm (33 lb.ft) of torque and powers pedal-assist up to 20 mph (32 km/h), with a torque sensor also on board for a more responsive ride. The single-speeder sports a low-maintenance belt drive system, and Vässla says that riders can expect up to 62 miles (100 km) of per-charge range.

The Vässla Pedal can accommodate riders between 5 ft and 6.6 ft in height Vässla

Elsewhere, it rolls on 24-inch wheels wrapped in 2.4-inch puncture-resistant CST tires rocking a reflective strip, and stopping power shapes up as Tektro hydraulic disc brakes. Bluetooth is cooked in for pairing with a smartphone running a companion mobile app, and GPS-based anti-theft tech is available for peace of mind.

The Pedal is currently up for pre-order at US$2,690 as a one-time purchase, but riders who live in New York can opt to join the Vässla Club and pay a monthly fee instead.

The company has already launched a similar subscription platform in Europe after raising €9 million in a 2021 funding round. NYC Club members can opt for a "cancel anytime" Flex package for $139 per month (plus a setup fee of $49), go for the Pro 6 package for a six-month subscription at $129 per month, or choose the Pro 12 annual membership package for $109 per month. All tiers include a bike helmet, lock and phone holder while Pro members also benefit from free maintenance via Vässla partner Cycle Haus.

"The average speed for cars in NYC is 7.5 mph, which is half the speed of ebikes and slower than the horse and carriage we used 200 years ago," said company founder and CEO, Rickard Bröms. "Replacing cars, ride shares and taxis with an ebike for short urban trips is by far the easiest way to improve CO2 emissions and noise-pollution in cities."

Product page: Vässla Pedal