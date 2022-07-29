Veloroof uses ultrasound to save car-top-carried bikes

If you transport your bike on a car-top rack, there's a risk that you'll forget it's up there, and smash it into a low-hanging garage door or other overhead obstacle. The Veloroof system is designed to greatly reduce that risk.

Currently the subject of an Indiegogo campaign, Veloroof was invited by Spanish entrepreneur Andre Jaramillo. He has previously worked on projects with brands such as Oakley and Trek.

There are two parts to the setup: a water-resistant ultrasound sensor that's rubber-strapped to the front of the rack – or to the bike itself – along with a Bluetooth-linked in-car warning module. The sensor can detect obstacles up to 20 m (65.6 ft) in front of itself, within a 45-degree upward angle. When it does so, it activates the warning module to flash and emit an audible alarm, alerting the driver to the situation.

The sensor can also be attached to a rear-mounted rack, facing backwards, to warn users not to crush their bike when backing into parking spots.

The Veloroof system is presently on Indiegogo Veloroof

Assuming it reaches production, a pledge of €53 (about US$54) will get you a Veloroof system of your own. The planned retail price is €89 ($91). It's demonstrated in the video below.

A similar product that we covered in 2017, called Raacked, appears to have never reached production. The more limited HeadsUp system, which is commercially available, simply warns drivers as they approach their own garage.

Sources: Indiegogo, Veloroof

