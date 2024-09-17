Belt-drive commuter ebike auto-shifts so you can focus on the ride

Portland-based ebike maker Vvolt has unveiled what's claimed to be the first model in North America to sport mechanical automatic 3-speed internal rear hub transmission. The mid-drive Class 3 ride also features UL-certified batteries and carbon belt drive.

"Centauri II represents the continued evolution of Vvolt's e-mobility design and a direct response to rider feedback," said company founder and CEO, Kyle Ranson. "We're proud to offer what we're confident is one of the best commuter ebikes on the market for the rider who wants a solid, dependable and stable riding experience. The mechanical auto-shift is smooth and effective, the motor offers the perfect amount of power, and we kept the weight down with premium components, integrated lighting and build quality. There's nothing like the Centauri II on the market."

Vvolt's latest urban commuter is built around a mid-step frame that promotes a Dutch-inspired upright riding stance, and the ebike tips the scales at just 50 lb (22.6 kg). Its 350-W Ananda mid-drive motor peaks at 650 watts and is reported good for five levels of pedal-assist up to 28 mph (45 km/h) and 88.5 lb.ft (120 Nm) of torque.

The company has also included a "Chill Mode" that caps the speed at 12 mph for easy riding along multi-use paths, campgrounds/campuses and so on. There's a Gates Carbon Drive CDX belt for smooth and quiet low-maintenance travels. And the frame-integrated 490-Wh battery is certified to UL 2271 safety standards for peace of mind riding, with a per-charge range running from 20 to 60 miles (32-96.5 km). A color display shows key ride info, and a thumb remote for control is positioned to the left on the handlebar.

The Centauri II urban ebike features a 650-W (peak) mid-drive motor and auto-shifting geared hub Vvolt

The ebike's Autoshift3 hub operates without needing to sip power from the ebike's battery, and will switch between the three gears as the rider speeds up or slows down. Vvolt notes that the unit should also "operate for thousands of hours without requiring service."

Elsewhere, a short-travel monoshock suspension fork is included to help absorb uneven urban terrain. The ebike rolls on 27.5-inch rims wrapped in 2.4-inch tires "for comfortable cruising on pavement and gravel." Stopping power shapes up as Shimano dual-piston hydraulic brakes with 180-mm rotors. And integrated lighting front and back should help with daytime visibility as well as after-dark riding.

The Centauri II is available in green or sliver/blue for US$2,999 – though the promo pics all include a rear rack, this appears to be an optional add-on (which will cost you an extra $55).

