Utility Series ebikes designed to give the family car the day off

Portland, OR-based e-mobility outfit Vvolt says that most trips by car in the US are less than a few miles, making cargo ebikes an attractive alternative. The new Utility Series models have been "designed from the ground up to help folks ride more and drive less."

The Vvolt Utility Series is made up of three family ebike models, topped by the Class 1/Class 3 Pie, which comes with a 500-W mid-mount motor for up to 20 mph (32 km/h) of Class 1-compliant riding or 28 mph (45 km/h) at Class 3. It features torque, cadence and speed sensors for a responsive ride, a Gates Carbon Drive belt, and a Boost button for motor help at the lights. And there's an Enviolo CVT in-hub transmission with 380% gear range. The dual battery setup tops out at more than 1,000 Wh for between 30 and 80 miles (48 - 128 km) of per-charge range.

There's a 24-inch wheel at the back and a 20-inch wheel up front, each wrapped in a 3-inch puncture-resistant tire. Stopping power is provided by four-piston hydraulic brakes, there's integrated lighting front and back, and a frame-integrated cargo rack is included plus an adjustable front module. Optional accessories can be had too. The ebike is rated to haul up to 440 lb (200 kg) including rider and cargo.

The Pie cargo ebike comes with a frame-integrated rear rack and front cargo module Vvolt

This model also rides with a GPS and 4G smart system for theft protection (including a built-in alarm), mobile app connectivity, remote diagnostics and over-the-air updates. It's open for US$200 reservations now, and deliveries are expected to begin from late 2023. The launch price is US$4,499.

The Slice DLX cargo ebike is essentially the same as the Pie, but rolls with a single 600-Wh battery and doesn't sport an integrated rear rack. This one is also penciled in for late 2023 availability, with a target price of $3,999.

Finally, the Slice Lite is a Class 2 single-speed version with a 350-W rear-hub motor for up to 20 mph (32 km/h) of pedal-assist plus throttle only, a 500-Wh battery, dual piston hydraulic brakes but no smart connectivity (at the moment). This model is up for pre-order now at $2,049 with a free front cargo module included in the pre-order package. Shipping is due to start in July.

The video below has more.

Meet the Vvolt Utility Series ebikes

Product page: Vvolt Utility Series