Fat-tire folding ebike rolls with big battery for 100-mile-plus range

E-mobility startup Wildeway has given its fat-tire folding ebike a substantial battery upgrade, with the 1,500-Wh unit powering the FW11 for 100 miles at the lowest pedal-assist most or 65 miles using the throttle only.

A brand of China's Guangzhou Baier Electric Vehicle Co. Ltd, Wildeway operates in the US from a warehouse in Rancho Cucamonga, California, and currently sells city commuter and folding urban adventure ebikes. Now the FW11, which launched last year, has had its range boosted.

The new 48-V/32-Ah Li-ion battery adds up to a generous 1,536-Wh capacity that's reckoned good for at least 100 miles (160 km) of PAS1 riding for every 8-10 hours on charge, or 65 miles (105 km) on thumb throttle only. Sited behind the seatpost, it's lockable and removable – though with a unit weight of 19.5 lb (8.85 kg) it won't be the easiest haul indoors for charging. The total weight of the ebike is reported to be 77 lb (35 kg), and it's max load is 330 lb (149.6 kg).

The FW11 step-over and FW11S step-through ebikes feature a rear rack sporting a padded seat that's rated to haul a passenger weighing up to 110 lb Wildeway

The ebike comes with a 750-W rear-hub motor that peaks at 1,000 watts, for 80 Nm (59 lb.ft) of torque to tackle gradients of up to 30% and a top speed of 30 mph (48 km/h). Walk assist and cruise control options are available too, and a Shimano 7-speed gearset caters for more flexible ride choices.

Its 6061 aluminum-alloy frame is available step-over and step-through variants, and folds down to 41.5 x 26.5 x 22.5 in (105.4 x 67.3 x 57 cm) for between-ride transport or storage. And a rear rack with a padded seat is installed (which can be fitted with an included backrest) for rolling with a friend.

An adjustable lockout suspension fork with 80 mm of travel combined with an under-seat shock and 4-inch all-terrain fat tires wrapped around 20-inch rims should help soak up some of the bumps along the way, and stopping power is provided by hydraulic disc brakes front and back – replacing the mechanical disc brakes of the original model.

A color LCD display allows for at-a-glance status checks, with a USB port included for topping up a smartphone while out and about. The updated FW11 also benefits from a LED headlight and brake tail-light, side kickstand and full fenders. It's available now for US$1,399.

Product page: FW11/FW11S via Electrek