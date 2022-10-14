Wilier's Urta Hybrid full-squish eMTB is one of the lightest you can buy

Generally speaking, high-end full-suspension electric mountain bikes typically weigh somewhere around 23 kg (51 lb). Renowned Italian brand Wilier's new Urta Hybrid is claimed to be much lighter, reportedly tipping the scales at just 16 kg (35 lb) in its top-end setup.

First of all, it should be noted that the Urta is what's known as a downcountry bike.

That means it has a lightweight cross-country-style frame for going fast on level ground, combined with plenty of suspension travel for heading downhill. In the case of the Urta, a Rock Shox SID fork and a Rock Shox Deluxe Ultimate Remote shock provide 120 mm of travel in both the front and rear.

The rider's pedaling power is augmented by a Fazua Ride 60 drive unit, which combines a 450W mid-mount motor (that delivers 60 Nm/44 lb ft of torque) with a down-tube-integrated 430-Wh lithium battery. That said, an additional battery can be externally mounted on the down tube, boosting the capacity to 640 Wh.

As is the case with most eMTBs, battery life will vary greatly depending on terrain and the amount of electric assistance selected.

The top-end version of the Urta Hybrid features a Wilier carbon fiber handlebar Wilier

Not surprisingly, the Urta boasts a full carbon fiber frame. Some of its other features include internally routed cables, a 29-inch Miche wheelset with Vittoria Saguaro tubeless-ready tires, a top-tube-incorporated LED battery charge indicator, a KS Rage-i dropper seat post, and Shimano hydraulic disc brakes.

The Urta is being offered in four build packages, the 1 x 12 drivetrains of which range from Shimano XT at the bottom to SRAM Eagle XX1 AXS at the top. Prices for complete bikes start at €7,000 (about US$6,808) and max out at €12,500 ($12,156).

You can see a bit more of the Urta Hybrid in the following video.

Wilier Triestina | URTA Hybrid

Source: Wilier via Pinkbike

