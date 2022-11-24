© 2022 New Atlas
Bicycles

Carbon-framed folding ebike rides for up to 75 miles

By Paul Ridden
November 24, 2022
Carbon-framed folding ebike rides for up to 75 miles
The Wowcat C1 folding ebike is built around a cool-looking carbon fiber frame
The Wowcat C1 folding ebike is built around a cool-looking carbon fiber frame
View 6 Images
The Wowcat C1 folding ebike is built around a cool-looking carbon fiber frame
1/6
The Wowcat C1 folding ebike is built around a cool-looking carbon fiber frame
The Wowcat C1 ebike folds down for between-ride transport in 10 seconds
2/6
The Wowcat C1 ebike folds down for between-ride transport in 10 seconds
The Wowcat C1 folding ebike can be optioned with a 250-W or 350-W rear-hub motor with torque sensing
3/6
The Wowcat C1 folding ebike can be optioned with a 250-W or 350-W rear-hub motor with torque sensing
The Wowcat C1 folding ebike's seatpost battery is reported good for up to 75 miles of per-charge assisted riding
4/6
The Wowcat C1 folding ebike's seatpost battery is reported good for up to 75 miles of per-charge assisted riding
The Wowcat C1 folding ebike is being made available in four color options
5/6
The Wowcat C1 folding ebike is being made available in four color options
The Wowcat C1 folding ebike rides on 20 x 2.3-inch tires, and comes with LED lighting front and back
6/6
The Wowcat C1 folding ebike rides on 20 x 2.3-inch tires, and comes with LED lighting front and back
View gallery - 6 images

If part of your trip to and from the office involves popping on a train or bus, a folding ebike can help make the remainder of the commute a lot less sweaty than a motorless ride. The C1 from startup Wowcat aims to get you there in style too.

We were quite taken by the futuristic styling and super-smooth lines of the Fiido X folding ebike, and the C1 rocks a very similar vibe but instead of magnesium alloy for the frame material, Wowcat has gone for strong and lightweight carbon fiber. And this contributes to a total weight of just 38 lb (17.4 kg).

The new ebike is powered by a torque-sensing 250-W or 350-W rear-hub motor that provides pedal-assist over seven levels up to 15.5 mph (25 km/h), with Shimano Tourney 7-speed mechanical gears offering ride flexibility as well.

Also like Fiido's stylish folder, the C1 gets its juice from a seatpost battery that's reported good for up to 75 miles (120 km) of assisted riding per charge. Users can check ebike status and trip info on the 3.5-in (8.9-cm) color display positioned mid-handlebar.

The Wowcat C1 folding ebike can be optioned with a 250-W or 350-W rear-hub motor with torque sensing
The Wowcat C1 folding ebike can be optioned with a 250-W or 350-W rear-hub motor with torque sensing

Elsewhere, the ebike rolls on 20-inch wheels wrapped in 2.3-inch-wide tires, stopping power comes courtesy of mechanical disc braking, and there's integrated LED lighting front and back. Wowcat reports that it should fold down for between-ride transport in 10 seconds or less.

The Wowcat C1 is currently listed on Indiegogo at US$799 for the 250-W model and $999 for the 350-W variant, though those perk levels are due to rise soon to $1,699 and $2,099, respectively. The usual crowdfunding cautions apply, but if all goes to plan with the rest of the already funded campaign, shipping is estimated to start in February 2023. The video below has more.

The Most Compact Electric Bike.

Source: Wowcat

View gallery - 6 images

Tags

BicyclesIndiegogoebikesFoldingCarbon Fiber
No comments
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!