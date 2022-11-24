Carbon-framed folding ebike rides for up to 75 miles

If part of your trip to and from the office involves popping on a train or bus, a folding ebike can help make the remainder of the commute a lot less sweaty than a motorless ride. The C1 from startup Wowcat aims to get you there in style too.

We were quite taken by the futuristic styling and super-smooth lines of the Fiido X folding ebike, and the C1 rocks a very similar vibe but instead of magnesium alloy for the frame material, Wowcat has gone for strong and lightweight carbon fiber. And this contributes to a total weight of just 38 lb (17.4 kg).

The new ebike is powered by a torque-sensing 250-W or 350-W rear-hub motor that provides pedal-assist over seven levels up to 15.5 mph (25 km/h), with Shimano Tourney 7-speed mechanical gears offering ride flexibility as well.

Also like Fiido's stylish folder, the C1 gets its juice from a seatpost battery that's reported good for up to 75 miles (120 km) of assisted riding per charge. Users can check ebike status and trip info on the 3.5-in (8.9-cm) color display positioned mid-handlebar.

The Wowcat C1 folding ebike can be optioned with a 250-W or 350-W rear-hub motor with torque sensing Wowcat

Elsewhere, the ebike rolls on 20-inch wheels wrapped in 2.3-inch-wide tires, stopping power comes courtesy of mechanical disc braking, and there's integrated LED lighting front and back. Wowcat reports that it should fold down for between-ride transport in 10 seconds or less.

The Wowcat C1 is currently listed on Indiegogo at US$799 for the 250-W model and $999 for the 350-W variant, though those perk levels are due to rise soon to $1,699 and $2,099, respectively. The usual crowdfunding cautions apply, but if all goes to plan with the rest of the already funded campaign, shipping is estimated to start in February 2023. The video below has more.

The Most Compact Electric Bike.

Source: Wowcat