Xtracycle Hopper is the latest cargo ebike to take aim at your car

Cargo ebikes are increasingly being touted as smaller, less costly replacements for cars, and Xtracycle's Hopper is no exception. The California-based company states that the vehicle is "designed to be the most intuitive, easy to ride, compact family cargo bicycle."

Available in just one aluminum frame size, the Hopper accommodates riders ranging in height from 5 to 6.5 ft (152 to 198 cm), courtesy of a suspension dropper seat post. The bike comes standard with a front cargo rack and a rear cargo/kid carrier known as the Hooptie – the latter accommodates one to two children or even one adult passenger, depending on how it's set up.

Measuring just 80 inches long by 24 inches wide (203 by 61 cm), the Hopper is definitely smaller than even a compact car. It's also lighter, reportedly tipping the scales at 85 lb (39 kg). That said, it can carry up to 415 lb (188 kg) of rider, passengers and cargo.

The Hooptie features handrails and leg guards for small passengers Xtracycle

The rider's pedaling power is augmented by a 750-watt Xtracycle rear hub motor, taking them to a top speed of 20 or 28 mph (32 or 45 km/h) as allowed by region. One charge of the down-tube-integrated 720-Wh lithium battery is claimed to be good for a range of up to 60 miles (97 km) depending on factors such as terrain and electric assistance level.

As an added bonus, an integrated throttle helps get the stopped bike back up to speed when it's heavily loaded.

The Hopper also sports a two-legged kickstand Xtracycle

Some of the Hopper's other features include a Shimano Altus 8-speed drivetrain; Hudson hydraulic disc brakes; Kenda Kwick 20-inch puncture-resistant tires; a Suntour Mobie cargo-rated suspension fork; plus integrated Hudson head- and tail lights.

The Hopper will ultimately sell for US$2,999, although it can preordered from now until Oct. 13th for a $500 discount. Its features are outlined in the following video.

About the Xtracycle Hopper

Source: Xtracycle

