Zoomo looks to clean up last-mile delivery with One utility ebike

Sydney-based ebike maker Zoomo has announced the US launch of the Zoomo One utility ebike, which has been designed to encourage last-mile delivery operations to make the switch from gas-powered mopeds to cleaner package hauling.

With the launch of the Z1, Zoomo is specifically targeting the dirty mopeds used by food and grocery delivery riders.

"The Zoomo One will be the end of the petrol moped," said the Australian company's CEO and co-founder, and former Deliveroo executive, Mina Nada. "It is a true sector disruptor that displaces noisy and polluting mopeds, and provides the most sustainable way to deliver bulky packages – all within 10 minute delivery timeframes.

"We are on the precipice of an EV revolution across the globe, and the Zoomo One will be a critical catalyst in fueling this transition. The Zoomo One will be an obvious smart substitute to smaller, gas-vehicles on our roads."

Zoomo doesn't specify the actual hub motor that's paired with the low-maintenance belt drive here, but fleet managers can set the Z1 to Class 2 for motor assist up to 20 mph (32km/h) or Class 3 for up to 28 mph (45 km/h) electronically. And the ebike has mobile connectivity for remote monitoring and GPS tracking, too.

The Zoomo One can haul up to 128 lb of cargo, with flexible mounting options included for delivery boxes and so on Zoomo

Removable battery options start with a 1 kWh unit that's slotted into the downtube, and go up from there – with the idea being that this ebike will last a full working day on a single charge.

It offers a total of 128 lb (58 kg) of cargo carrying capacity – 88 lb on the back and 40 lb on the front – and boasts flexible mounting options for such things as delivery boxes out back.

Front fork suspension and a rear spring shock should smooth out some of the bumps along the delivery route, there's an integrated carry handle, the ebike rides on 24-inch alloy wheels with Schwalbe Big Ben all-weather tires and benefits from full fenders.

Stopping power comes from hydraulic disc braking front and back, a funky wrap-around LED light strip to the rear and what's described as a smash-proof front light help with after-dark riding, and Zoomo promises "unlimited options for customization, including modular fairings for custom branding, colors, logos etc."

The Zoomo One will go on sale in the US in the first half of 2002 for a suggested retail price of US$4,000, with tailored options for software, servicing and financing also available to delivery fleet operators.

Product page: Zoomo One