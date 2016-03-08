© 2020 New Atlas
Device turns butter into succulent spray

By Ben Coxworth
March 07, 2016
Butter. It has to be kept cold and hard, yet it's easiest to use when it's warm and soft. Many a slice of fresh bread or toast has fallen victim to this fact. Texas-based inventor Doug Foreman, however, decided to do something about it. His biēm device is loaded with a stick of cold butter, and delivers it onto food in spray form.

biēm uses regular third-party butter sticks, and simply heats the top layer to 95 ºF (35º C) as needed. That melted butter is then shot out of the spray nozzle at the touch of a button, using no aerosols or other chemical propellants. The rest of the stick is left solid, and can simply be put back in the fridge along with the device.

The spray is reportedly cool to the touch. Along with its application to things like toast, popcorn or boiled veggies, it could also be used in the place of non-stick oil sprays on frying pans.

An accelerometer in the device detects when it has been picked up, and automatically turns it on. Its integrated lithium battery takes 30 minutes to fully charge, and should be good for 5 to 6 sticks of butter if used continuously, or about a week of use by a family of four.

Washing it pretty much just involves running it with soapy water in it, while it's put into a higher-temperature "cleaning" mode. It is not dishwasher-safe.

If you're interested in getting a biēm, it's currently the subject of a Kickstarter campaign. A pledge of US$129 will get you one, assuming all goes according to plans. It can be seen in use, in the video below.

Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.
5 comments
zr2s10
That's pretty sweet! But if you're using 6 sticks of butter in a week, re-evaluate your diet, lol. Seriously though, this is an awesome idea, I hope it catches on.
MerlinGuy
Yeah, I remember when this came out the first time back in the late 60's or early 70's. I think it was Popeil or Ronco that sold them on TV. Great for adding that buttery flavor to dinner you caught with your Pocket Fisherman. File this one under 'New to you'.
Chuck Anziulewicz
FINALLY! An end to the nightmare of having to spread butter with a knife!
Purple-Stater
Has to be kept cold and hard? A stick of butter will easily keep a couple weeks at room temperature; always non-toast-mauling soft and ready to go. Just keep it covered.
Pelotoner
Great idea. I hope they end up producing a model that holds a 1lb piece of butter because most butter is not sold in individual quarter pound sticks (at least around here they aren't).

