"Affordable housing is an architectural challenge due to the necessary budget restrictions," says BIG boss Bjarke Ingels. "We have attempted to mobilize modular construction with modest materials to create generous living spaces at the urban as well as the residential scale. The prefabricated elements are stacked in a way that allows every second module an extra meter of room height, making the kitchen-living areas unusually spacious... Economical constraints often lead to scarcity – at Dortheavej, we have managed to create added value for the individual as well as the community."

