'Junk-food' diet shows this species may also choose convenience over health

In a landmark study, scientists have uncovered that an abundant and vibrant reef animal has had hundreds of its genes change in activity due to life in urbanized areas – and most are linked to inflammation and immune responses. They're naming it the "junk-food effect," where this reef fish is choosing convenience over its own health.

So, why should we care about some fish that doesn't appear to be under threat, and appears to be choosing a poor environment over cleaner waters? Because it relates to us in more ways than one.

Globally, humans are living longer than we ever have in history, so we must be doing well, right? Actually, no. We're spending an increasing amount of our lives in poor health, with chronic diseases that severely compromise quality of life. A lot has to do with inflammation and our immune system. We know this because of medical data and testing – but our measure of wildlife health has been largely based on assessing habitats, populations and other observational cues like behavior.

Now, however, we have genetic evidence that what may look fine may not at all be as it seems. And it could be a massive move in how we better gauge species health.

Researchers from Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology (OIST), the French National Centre for Scientific Research (CNRS) and the Indiana University School of Medicine have identified a fascinating – and concerning – genomic change in blue damselfish (Chrysiptera cyanea), a striking reef species native to waters of the Indo-West Pacific but also hugely popular in US aquariums.

“Classic methods of ecological and environmental monitoring involve water sampling, or counting the number of fish species, but this doesn’t really tell us about the health of the fish,” explains first author Emma Gairin, research fellow and former PhD student in the Marine Eco-Eco-Devo Unit at OIST. “To know what the fish is experiencing, looking at gene activity is key.”

While environmental DNA (eDNA) has become increasingly common in assessing wildlife health, gathering this sort of genetic evidence is trickier in water. While seawater samples can help scientists get a better picture of marine biodiversity, it can't determine much about the status of any one species.

In the study, damselfish were collected from 18 sites across Okinawa’s main island, each with different levels of human impact. The northernmost part of the Japanese region is home to untouched reefs, while southern coastlines have been hugely impacted by development.

The sampling sites are located across the main island of Okinawa, including natural, agricultural and urban coastal areas Emma Gairin/OIST

What the scientists discovered was that even in these heavily urbanized areas where water quality was poor, the blue damselfish could still be found.

“Some of the sites we were sampling were really dirty and polluted, but still, there they were,” says Gairin. “But just because they are present, it doesn’t mean that they’re not under stress.

“Our approach was to look at the activity of all genes, not just a few, from fish across multiple different sites to see if we can distinguish any clear environmental signatures," she adds.

Surprisingly, the environmental biomarkers the scientists expected to find in these fish weren't evident; they were well fed and the polluted habitat wasn't showing up as causing any harm in the way researchers would normally test for.

But looking closer, across the genome, something unusual showed up. In the livers of urban fish, 425 genes in juveniles and 585 in adults showed activity largely linked to inflammation and immune system responses that was not seen in damselfish living in clean, untouched reef areas.

Closeness between urban zones and coastal ecosystems, Bise, Okinawa Emma Gairin/OIST

Beach close to some of the most natural sites, Kunigami, Okinawa Emma Gairin/OIST

Additionally, while the adult urban-area fish showed biomarkers of adequate nutrition similar to lab-grown animals, the inflammatory signs were only seen in the wild animals.

The scientists hypothesize that these damselfish are choosing more urbanized – and therefore polluted – waters because food is plentiful via organic matter, so they don't have to forage. Even if it's causing them physiological stress. Essentially, they're choosing the drive-thru every day rather than putting time and energy into mealtime in an environment better for their health.

Sounds like another species we're familiar with …

“We suggest this is a ‘junk food effect'," says Professor Vincent Laudet, head of OIST’s Marine Eco-Evo-Devo Unit and senior author of the study. "It’s like teenagers going to a fast food chain: there is plenty to eat, it is cheap, but it may not be good for their health.

“For young fish, an urbanized coastal environment may offer a similar trade-off," he adds. "There’s plenty of food, but at a physiological cost.”

These damselfish are omnivorous generalists, which makes their diet quite broad and adaptable compared to many marine species. However, them choosing convenience may have a knock-on effect.

Four adult blue damselfish, three male and one female, in a coral reef in Okinawa Emma Gairin/OIST

There are nearly 400 species of damselfish identified, and they play an important mutualistic role in the reef ecosystem. As benthic (bottom) feeders, they help keep algae growth and parasites on corals at bay, while the fish get reliable shelter – as they serve as a good snack for larger reef inhabitants.

Further research could examine whether their predators can tolerate these heavily urbanized areas as well as pristine reefs, if urban-adapted fish can survive in clean waters where they are required to forage, if there's a reef bottleneck causing individuals to move away from the healthiest spots, and whether the physiological stressors shown in gene activity impact reproduction.

And could it potentially prove to be an evolutionary biological advantage?

The study was published in the journal Nature Communications.

Source: Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology