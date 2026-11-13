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Biology

It's official, Australians have crowned their 2026 Christmas icon

By Bronwyn Thompson
November 12, 2026
It's official, Australians have crowned their 2026 Christmas icon
This golden Christmas beetle has finally gotten the recognition it deserves
This golden Christmas beetle has finally gotten the recognition it deserves
View 4 Images
This golden Christmas beetle has finally gotten the recognition it deserves
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This golden Christmas beetle has finally gotten the recognition it deserves
The adults can be spotted in December in native woodland areas
2/4
The adults can be spotted in December in native woodland areas
See, they're not so scary after all
3/4
See, they're not so scary after all
They like to cling onto surfaces – including hands
4/4
They like to cling onto surfaces – including hands
View gallery - 4 images

Move over, sunburnt Santa in flip-flops holding a cricket bat, the land Down Under has a new favorite Christmas character – a golden beetle that will have entomologists more excited than they usually are. Which says a lot.

This week, the gold Christmas beetle (Anoplognathus aureus), native to the northern region of the state of Queensland nabbed nearly 40% of votes in the annual Aussie Insect of the Year competition.

The adults can be spotted in December in native woodland areas
The adults can be spotted in December in native woodland areas

Some 44,472 Australians voted once the field was narrowed down to six finalists, with 17,454 choosing the stunning golden beetle as the winner of the contest, now in its third year.

Beetles obviously come in all shapes and sizes (and colors), and are admittedly polarizing insects – something researchers have investigated and formed some hypotheses in relation to.

However, this stunning gold beauty even beat out two more traditional beauties – the Mallee Bronze Azure butterfly (Ogyris subterrestis) and orchard swallowtail butterfly (Papilio aegeus).

While we don't have a breakdown of the online participants who had their say on the final six, this year's contest attracted 86% more people than 2025's poll – and the 2026 winner received a resounding 39.3% of votes.

Nostalgia might have something to do with the winner, though; Australia has 35 native species of Christmas beetles, many of them concentrated in New South Wales. So if you want to find this incredible gold beauty, you'll need to head much further north in the hope of seeing one. Unsurprisingly, given their common name, the often brightly colored adults generally appear in December before disappearing by the new year.

They like to cling onto surfaces – including hands
They like to cling onto surfaces – including hands

Increasing urban spread in Sydney in particular has seen a decline in numbers, so they've become a bit of a Christmas treat. They're not dangerous, they move slowly, and while they'd prefer to be left to their own devices, I have to admit they are bizarrely quite enjoyable to handle.

And like another Aussie icon, the koala, the adults feed on leaves from eucalyptus trees.

Source: Australian Pollinator Week

View gallery - 4 images

Tags

BiologyAustraliaChristmasBeetleInsectGoldAnimal scienceCompetition
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Bronwyn Thompson
Bronwyn Thompson
Bronwyn has always loved words and animals, and she has the journalism and zoology degrees to prove it. After more than 20 years as a writer and editor, the former music journalist went back to university to build on her passion for wildlife and conservation with a Bachelor of Zoology, which unlocked two new loves: sharing animal facts at any opportunity and getting others excited about science. Particularly interested in neuroscience, genetics, animal behavior and evolutionary biology, Bronwyn has found a happy home at New Atlas, coming on board in February 2023.

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