© 2026 New Atlas
Biology

The extraordinary engineering that builds nature's only straight tusk

By Bronwyn Thompson
August 18, 2026
The extraordinary engineering that builds nature's only straight tusk
Scientists uncover how the only straight tusk in the animal kingdom is formed
Scientists uncover how the only straight tusk in the animal kingdom is formed
View 3 Images
Scientists uncover how the only straight tusk in the animal kingdom is formed
1/3
Scientists uncover how the only straight tusk in the animal kingdom is formed
Sun's out, tusks out: Narwals show off their unique "tooth"
2/3
Sun's out, tusks out: Narwals show off their unique "tooth"
Narwhals swimming in Northwest Greenland
3/3
Narwhals swimming in Northwest Greenland
View gallery - 3 images

The narwhal's defining feature – its continuously growing tusk – is the only straight structure of its kind seen in nature. Now, scientists have cracked the code on how these elusive Arctic whales grow such an impressive and unique tool.

An international team of researchers, including scientists from Denmark's Aarhus University, have uncovered that these straight, spiraled tusks – which can grow to more than two meters (6.6 ft) over the whale's 80-plus years – are no fluke. There's a complex mix of physics and minerals involved in their formation.

Recently, we wrote about how, in nature, such features are loaded with an evolutionary cost – usually energy that could be allocated elsewhere. For narwhals, such energy could have otherwise been spent on more efficient fat storage or other metabolic functions to make life easier in their cold, harsh environment.

This is a clear indication that the tusk is critical for survival.

Sun's out, tusks out: Narwals show off their unique "tooth"
Sun's out, tusks out: Narwals show off their unique "tooth"

We know a fair bit about the tusk already. In an earlier study, Harvard University scientists confirmed that the tusk plays an important role in water temperature and salinity detection, adding to its list of uses that include sexual selection and in tapping and stunning prey.

It's also technically one of a set of two canine teeth that grows through the animal's upper lip, with the other remaining inside the mouth. And while it may look like a solid piece of spiraling bone, the Harvard researchers detailed how its structure was like the inverse of our teeth; it has a hard center with a highly sensitive and flexible outer layer that features millions of tiny holes.

But how it's formed has eluded researchers, until now.

Using a suite of imaging technology, Henrik Birkedal and the team comprehensively mapped the tusk's structure across multiple scales and found masterful structural work at play on the microscopic level.

The tusk's helical – or spiraling – shape is largely made up of mineralized collagen fibrils that run the length of the tusk. However, the inner (dentine) layer of these building blocks twist to the right, while the outer (cementum) layer twists left. So what to us may look like a distinctive left-twisting helical structure is actually the result of these two layers of fibrils oriented in opposite directions. This keeps the tusk on the straight and narrow.

"We show that the macroscopic helical structure is reproduced from the molecular-scale arrangement of mineralized collagen in a double helix with opposite chirality," the researchers write. "While mineralized collagen predominantly aligns along the tusk long axis, systematic axial deviations build helical arrangements of fibrils. Cementum has a left-hand helix of collagen fibrils, while dentine contains a right-hand arrangement extending across annual growth layers that feature distinct biomineral properties."

Every individual narwhal will also sport a tusk featuring a spiral that runs counterclockwise.

Narwhals swimming in Northwest Greenland
Narwhals swimming in Northwest Greenland

Interestingly, the spiral, or helix, itself doesn't appear to play any additional roles – increased surface area, for example – except to ensure the tusk grows straight. It's a form of biological self-correction, in a way, because the growth materials needed are not deposited evenly around the tooth's root.

The new findings provide fascinating insight into how underlying biomechanics work to shape – quite literally – the highly specialized features like tusks seen throughout the animal kingdom.

"The structural arrangement of tusk building blocks has remained elusive," the team writes. "This discovery advances understanding of how biological tissues integrate multiscale structural patterns to achieve specific mechanical and biological functions."

The researchers add that further investigation is needed to fully understand just how the tusk is formed from the set of teeth during development.

The study was published in the journal Nature Communications.

Source: Aarhus University via Scimex

View gallery - 3 images

Tags

BiologyMarine BiologyWhaleMarine InnovationsToolsBiomechanicsSensoryTeethArctic
No comments
Bronwyn Thompson
Bronwyn Thompson
Bronwyn has always loved words and animals, and she has the journalism and zoology degrees to prove it. After more than 20 years as a writer and editor, the former music journalist went back to university to build on her passion for wildlife and conservation with a Bachelor of Zoology, which unlocked two new loves: sharing animal facts at any opportunity and getting others excited about science. Particularly interested in neuroscience, genetics, animal behavior and evolutionary biology, Bronwyn has found a happy home at New Atlas, coming on board in February 2023.

Sign up for our FREE daily New Atlas newsletter!

More stories like this:

Daddy longlegs eating a frog
Biology
Daddy longlegs seen catching and eating frogs in astonishing first
Daddy longlegs, also called harvestmen, have been documented catching and consuming living frogs larger than themselves in South American rainforests. All without the use of venom.
Daddy longlegs eating a frog
Biology
Daddy longlegs seen catching and eating frogs in astonishing first
Daddy longlegs, also called harvestmen, have been documented catching and consuming living frogs larger than themselves in South American rainforests. All without the use of venom.
Golden material held in gloved hands
Biology
Mystery solved: Ocean's ‘golden orb’ is something nobody guessed
A deep-sea mystery that has stumped researchers for the past two-and-a-half years has a solution, with marine scientists finally determining the identity of a bizarre “golden orb” recovered from the Pacific in 2023.
More than 80% of the researchers' models successfully replicated key developmental processes
Biology
World first: Human embryo model grows its own organs – in the lab
Chinese researchers have taken a big step toward a world in which we can cultivate organs for transplant, with the first-ever embryo-disc model that can support and grow the seed cells needed in vitro. It's also a huge leap for regenerative medicine.
Ovary illustration
Biology
Ovaries take on a surprising new job after menopause, study reveals
Instead of fading into silence, the post-reproductive ovary undergoes a dramatic shift, taking on an immune identity that may influence how the body ages.
Artist impression of a Tyrannosaurus rex
Biology
We might finally now know why T. rex had such tiny arms
The Tyrannosaurus rex (T. rex) is known for its bone-crushing bite, gigantic size, and famously small forelimbs. But why these large, carnivorous theropod dinosaurs evolved tiny arms has long been debated.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!